'Love Is Blind' Season 6: When it's coming out, and what city it's in

The pods are coming back, and just in time for the most romantic day of the year. Netflix has revealed exactly when Season Six is premiering — and the dating series is returning sooner than you might think.

The series wrapped just fifth season in October. Season Five was considered relatively chaotic among fans, especially when compared to the number of couples that came out of Season Four. Netflix also renewed the show through Season Seven.

How will Season Six fare? Let's see.

When does Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' come out? Premiere date

The show returns on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 — a.k.a Valentine's Day.

A teaser for Season Six, which was shared on Netflix’s social media accounts Dec. 12, poked fun at the release date.

In it, a contestant struts into the pods. “We’re all ready for a fresh start at love,” the text on the screen says.

But the contestant stumbles upon hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who are pretending to rebuild the pods.

The 98 Degrees singer, a drill in hand, says, “Whoa, whoa, whoa! What are you doing? We’re not ready for you yet. We haven’t even finished installing the pod walls.”

Vanessa Lachey adds, “Look, I know you’re excited to find love in the pods, but we need a little more time, OK.”

“Love’s worth the wait this Valentine’s Day,” the onscreen text reads before the clip ends.

What city is Season 6 set in?

For Season Six, the pods are headed to Charlotte, North Carolina to find a bunch of new singles who are ready to fall in love and get engaged without seeing their potential spouse first.

The upcoming season will debut about five months after Season Five premiered. That season ended with just one couple, Lydia Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson IV, saying “I do” and getting married.

In the comments beneath the Season Six teaser, multiple fans expressed their excitement for the show’s return.

“Netflix knows that LIB is my guilty pleasure. Keep it coming.....” one person wrote on YouTube.

Another said, “This season is gonna be epic. I can barely wait to see it.”

Some were skeptical, but still planning to tune in. “Just make sure no ex boyfriend or ex girlfriend are (involved),” one YouTube user wrote. “Season 5 was just awkward (with) the ex couple in that show.”

The fan was referring to one of the major storylines in Season Five when — in a “Love Is Blind” first — two contestants already knew each other before reconnecting in the pods. Lydia previously dated contestant Uche Okoroha and they had an intense confrontation after leaving the pods.

Lydia put her past with Uche behind her and shifted her focus solely to Milton. Lydia and Milton ended up being the only love story for Season Five. Fans will have to wait a couple months to find out who will become the next “Love Is Blind” couple.