Netflix has announced the date for the upcoming “Love Is Blind” Season Five reunion, with a nod to the live reunion fiasco that frustrated viewers last season.

In case you forgot, the streaming giant planned to have its first-ever live reunion for its Season Four cast in April.

But Netflix experienced technical difficulties for hours, resulting in a “collective internet meltdown,” as one social media user put it. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey joked about the delay when the reunion was finally uploaded a day late.

So, when Netflix revealed that the Season Five reunion would arrive on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the streaming platform mocked itself and assured fans that there won't be a part two of the live reunion mishap.

In the announcement video, Aaliyah Cosby and other cast members are shown getting dolled up and strolling past a sign that says “Love Is Blind Season 5 Live Reunion Today.” A crew member then jogs over and crosses out “live,” confirming the show returned to its tapped-reunion format from past seasons.

“It’s not live, but it is unmissable,” the show promises in the teaser.

Viewers can tune into the reunion just two days after the wedding episode is released on Oct. 13. Fans will learn in the season finale if the two remaining couples — Lydia Velez Gonzaelz and James “Milton” Johnson IV and Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder — will say “I do” or leave their partner brokenhearted at the altar.

The couples and the rest of the cast, like Taylor Rue, Jared “JP” Pierce, Aaliyah and more, are expected to reunite and break down highlights from the season.

Other cast members like Chris Fox and Johnie Maraist, who decided to rekindle their relationship after leaving the pods, could also attend the reunion.

But one Season Five contestant who isn’t likely to make an appearance is Uche Okoroha. Even though Uche and Aaliyah’s relationship was documented during the first part of the season and he later returned to discuss his dating history with Lydia, he implied on his Instagram story that he did not attend the reunion.

On Oct. 1, a fan asked if viewers should expect to see Uche at the reunion. He replied, “When I am able, I look forward to sharing more through outlets where I can express my unfiltered opinion about all aspects of experience — such as interviews, podcasts, and and most importantly, directly through my social media.”