Already craving more "Love Is Blind" after binge-watching season two? The hit Netflix dating show has officially been renewed through season five!

The streaming service shared the news on its website and in a hilarious music video on Thursday.

In the video, "Love Is Blind" co-host Nick Lachey gets a call from Harry Jowsey, a star of one of Netflix's other dating shows, "Too Hot to Handle." Jowsey tells the 98 Degrees singer that he's formed a boy band called N-2-LUV and wants to share their new song, "Love Has No Off Season," with him.

“Love Is Blind” stars Jarrette Jones and Matt Barnett are in the band along with Jowsey and his "Too Hot to Handle" co-stars Nathan Webb and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

Hilarity ensues and the band announces the new and returning reality dating shows that are coming to Netflix soon, all while practicing their boy band moves in white tank tops and red suits.

“We got year round Netflix love to explore,” the band sings.

At the end of the video, Lachey chimes in on the chorus and says, "Eh, I'd give it a solid 97 degrees" before asking the producers if he can host another dating show too.

More 'Love Is Blind' is on its way

As the fake band reveals in their song, "Love Is Blind" will be coming back for seasons three, four and five.

Already missing the season two cast? Netflix has a new installment of “Love is Blind: After The Altar” set to hit the streaming network later this year. Season three will also debut later this year, and seasons four and five will feature new singles and new cities.

The show has also gone international, and "Love Is Blind: Brazil" and "Love Is Blind: Japan" are now available to view.

Netflix has plenty of dating shows set to premiere soon

Netflix has a year-round lineup of love shows and there are several on their way soon. Up next, "The Ultimatum" will be premiering on April 6, and an all-queer season is also on its way.

Fans of Netflix's love shows can look forward to two matchmaking shows — “Indian Matchmaking” and “Jewish Matchmaking” — and new seasons of “Too Hot To Handle" and "Love On The Spectrum" in addition to a new show named "Dated and Related."