There's no denying it: The fifth season of "Love Is Blind" is less crowded than other seasons.

Whereas the previous season followed five engaged couples (actually, more, when you factor in two couple swaps), Season Five only saw two engaged couples make it out of Mexico together.

But that may not be the whole story. Turns out multiple other couples got engaged while filming Season Five but weren't featured on the show, creator Chris Coelen confirmed to Variety.

This has happened in seasons prior — Season Four had two couples who got engaged but fizzled post-pod.

“Each season, there are are lots of stories that we don’t tell, regardless of whether couples get engaged or not. Some of them even, we will follow for a little bit and not show their story on the show… It’s a little bit of a judgement call," Coelen told Variety.

Here are the couples (that we know of) who got engaged while filming "Love Is Blind" Season Five but were not shown on screen. TODAY.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons

Paige Tillman, 32, a stylist, and Josh Simmons, 32, a sales rep, got engaged.

The former couple shared their story in a joint Instagram post Oct. 3. The video was a montage of their time as a couple, paired with a caption that explained their story.

"We got engaged. Josh and I are so excited to share that we found love in the pods. We were each others first pod dates and number one picks from the beginning. Our story is filled with love, beautiful moments and happiness with no drama. After the show we stayed engaged and even planned our wedding," she wrote.

Tillman said that the they "fell deeply in love" but ultimately ended their engagement because they "wanted different things out of life."

"We made the hardest decision to end our engagement, we have nothing but love and respect for each other and always will. We are so grateful LIB brought us together and would do it all over again if we could," she wrote.

Renee Poche and Carter Wall

Renee Poche, a 32-year-old veterinarian, got engaged to Carter Wall, 30, who works in construction, she confirmed in an interview with PopSugar. "Love Is Blind" fans speculated they had been engaged after spotting Poche wearing an engagement ring.

LIke Tillman and Wall, they did not get married, but made it "all the way to the altar."

Poche said things went "really well" for the couple in Mexico. When things turned rocky when they returned home to Houston. Ultimately, she said no at the altar.

She told the outlet she was "shocked" when she learned their story would be cut from the season.

Poche has since gotten married. She said they went on several dates after she returned from filming, and they wed in March.

Tran Dang and Thomas Smith

Tran Dang and Thomas Smith were not shown on "Love Is Blind" Season Five and were not listed as part of the official cast when it was announced earlier this year.

But a recently surfaced lawsuit revealed that Dang and Smith participated in filming for Season Five. Dang sued her ex-fiancé Smith as well as the production companies behind "Love Is Blind," Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, for sexual assault.

In the lawsuit, which was first filed in August 2022 and is ongoing, she also alleges producers imprisoned her and acted with negligence during filming.

The producers, Coelen and Smith, via his lawyer, denied the allegations.

According to her petition, Dang and Smith went on the post-pods trip to Mexico, and on or around May 3, 2022, Smith “incessantly groped” her, “exposed himself in the nude” and “forcibly and repeatedly made sexual contact” without her consent. She said she reported his actions to producers the next morning.

Smith's lawyer said the firm does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Dang’s lawsuit alleges that the production companies are liable for Smith’s actions as they occurred during filming.

In a joint statement, the production companies denied that they were informed of the "wrongdoing," that the show is filmed 24/7 and said in a statement in part, "we have no knowledge or control over what occurs in private living spaces when not filming."