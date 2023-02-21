'Love Is Blind' Season 4 sets a release date and location

"Love Is Blind" is returning for Season Four sooner than you think. This time, the show is headed to the city of Seattle, bringing some metaphoric sunshine to the rainy Pacific Northwestern city. And we can't wait!

On March 24, audiences will watch singles from the Seattle area head into the infamous "Love Is Blind" pods, where they'll date one another without ever seeing the other person. For some, the experiment will end in falling in love and accepting a proposal from a person they've never met.

Season Four will follow the couples that make it out of the pods engaged as they move into together in Seattle, plan their weddings and continue to fall in love (or not).

The whole show leads up to the life-changing question at the altar: will they say, “I do” and prove that love is blind (at least, it is this season).

As for the cast? They remain faceless in the tailer, but not voiceless. "I set this bar crazy high I just hope it lives up to what we're hoping it will be," a voice says in the fan-forward official teaser.

New episodes of Season Four will roll out each Friday after March 24 across 12 episodes. And if Season Four is anything like the last, we can only expect more intense, drama-filled episodes.

The show will be hosted by "Love Is Blind" experts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. But as for the cast, that continues to remain a mystery... for now.