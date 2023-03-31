Micah’s friends are brutally honest about their opinion of Paul on ‘Love Is Blind’

For “Love Is Blind” contestant Micah Lussier, 27, getting her friends' stamp of approval on her fiancé, 29-year-old environmental scientist Paul Peden, didn't exactly go as she planned.

The consensus among her friends? She can do better.

In Episode Eight, released on Netflix March 31, Micah takes Paul to her best friend's birthday party. There, she and Paul have a conversation with her friends about their relationship.

Micah and Paul in Season Four of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

After they drill Paul with tough questions, he excuses himself from the awkward situation to go to the bathroom. That's when Micah's friends get honest with her.

"Micah, Micah, you're in love with him?" one of her friends asks after meeting Paul.

"Yeah, 100%," Micah responds. "I don't know. It just feels like what it's supposed to feel like when you find, like, your other half, I guess."

"That sounds crazy coming out of me, I can't even," the contestant, considered by fans to exude "mean girl energy," adds.

"I've never heard you talk like that," Shelby, Micah's best friend, chimes in.

"I know, he's like so great, right?" Micah continues.

But Shelby's face is expressionless.

"You're not sure!" Micah says, confronting her best friend. "You're not sure."

Finally, Shelby gives her blunt and honest assessment.

"I'm 100% not with it," Shelby tells her.

When Micah asks her if she's "not with it at all," Shelby clarifies that while she thinks Paul is "extremely nice," he might just seem like a great guy "right now."

"I just feel like this wasn't meant for you," Shelby tells her friend, starting to cry. "Like you're meant to have the most spectacular everything. You're Micah, and I think you deserve that. You're meant to have the best wedding of your life. You're meant to have all this, and this isn't it."

In an interview with TODAY.com Micah shares more about what was going through her head during that moment.

"I really do value the opinion of my friends," Micah says. "Everything that they said comes out of love. They've seen me hurt. They don't want to see me hurt again. And they're not going to hold back what they think."

However, Micah adds that she has to take their advice "with a grain of salt" because they weren't with her as she got to know Paul in the pods and beyond.

"They weren't there for the whole journey and there's so much that they just don't know," she says.

Paul tells TODAY.com that the seemingly uncomfortable moment of meeting her friends was "interesting."

“They were insightful, telling what their expectations were for her and the guy that she was going to marry," he says.

But in regards to their concerns, he adds that he "didn't quite take it to heart."

“I didn’t care that much because they are just strangers to me," he says. "But I did care to the extent that it mattered to her. So, we had a little bit of a conversation about that.”