Jackie Bonds from 'Love Is Blind' explains her 'emotional moment' in Mexico

“Love Is Blind” star Jackie Bonds is opening up about one of the most intense moments shown so far in Season Four.

In the first few episodes, Jackie falls in love with Marshall Glaze before he eventually proposes to her in the pods. The two seem to have fun in Mexico, constantly joking with each other.

But halfway through Episode Four, Jackie is captured having what appears to be an emotional breakdown in their hotel room.

She sobs as her fiancé tries to comfort her. Eventually, Jackie locks herself in the bathroom as Marshall assures her that she can lean on him. The heavy scene ends with Jackie opening the door and allowing Marshall to embrace her.

Jackie in Season Four of Netflix's "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Although Jackie mentions during the scene that she is worrying about her family obligations back home, the Netflix series does not provide more context about why she was upset.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on March 24, Jackie revealed she was concerned about her father’s health during their vacation in Mexico.

“My father, he’s sick,” she told the publication. “He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can’t work no more.”

She continued, “I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it’s like I have another person to take care of.”

The 27-year-old certified dental assistant explained that she initially separated herself from her fiancé because she did not know if he could fully support her.

“My life is not for someone who can’t be up to par in supporting me, and just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me,” she shared. “That was an emotional moment for me because I didn’t feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home.”

Marshall comforts Jackie in Episode Four of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

EW also spoke to Marshall about the tough conversation in Mexico.

He said, “That was extremely personal to Jackie and it’s not my place to speak on it. I’m just glad that I was there to help her through that.”

Jackie further addressed her father’s health struggles in a heartfelt Instagram post.

On March 27, she uploaded a screenshot from her interview with EW. She also shared a photo with some of the Season Four cast members.

“Making sure my family is good before I’m good,” she began in the lengthy caption.

She provided more details about the health issues her father was dealing with when she was cast on “Love Is Blind.”

“My father at the time was fighting Stage 2 Head and Neck Cancer , had a feeding tube in his stomach, had the back of his tongue removed and had 11 cancerous lymph nodes removed from his neck a few months before I filmed the show,” she wrote. “I come home every weekend to make sure I pay his bills, clean the house, and make sure my father and mother are good.”

Jackie shared that being on a romantic trip in Mexico made her feel “guilty” when she knew her family also needed a respite from their struggles.

“My ‘mental breakdown’ in Mexico was all the emotions of being head of the house, having my family depending on me and having the weight of my emotions and feelings all colliding at once,” she added.

At the end of her caption, she thanked the publication for sharing her story. She concluded, “I will always take care of my father, cancer will never take him from me,” and included a red heart emoji.

In the comments, multiple fans applauded Jackie’s strength and vulnerability.