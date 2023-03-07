Season Three of “Love Is Blind” left plenty for fans to recover from even long after the reunion hit. Now, the Season Four cast is promising new drama (and maybe even romance).

The first batch of episodes from Season Four will hit the streaming platform on March 24. Once again, the new season will usher in a group of 30 strangers who will look for love in pods without a single notion of what the person on the other side looks like. If they're lucky, a few cast members will get engaged, and then come face to face.

This season of “Love Is Blind” takes viewers to Seattle, where its cast of contestants reside and where they will return after their pre-honeymoon period.

On Mar. 7, Netflix teased its new season by revealing the 30 cast members searching for love in Season 4 with an introduction video.

This season's cast of hopefuls includes a pediatric speech-language pathologist, an elementary school teacher, a criminal defense attorney and an aerospace engineer.

Get to know the rest of the cast below and peruse their Instagram pages to see if you can figure out who will say “I do” in Season Four.

Amber

Amber. Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Flight attendant

Instagram: a.wilder4

April

April. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Sales and marketing coordinator

Instagram: @aprlking

Ava

Ava. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Communications specialist

Instagram: @avavanjenson

Bill

Bill. Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Real estate investor

Instagram: None

Bliss

Bliss. Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Senior program manager

Instagram: @blisspoureetezadi

Brandie

Brandie. Netflix

Age: 39

Job: Real estate broker

Instagram: @brandiebowman_

Brett

Brett. Netflix

Age: 36

Job: Design director

Instagram: @the.brettbrown

Chelsea

Chelsea. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Pediatric speech language pathologist

Instagram: @the.chelseagriffin

Chris

Chris. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Technical Recruiter

Instagram: @christo4clemens

Conner

Conner. Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Operations manager

Instagram: @jcfremmerlid

Irina

Irina. Netflix

Age: 26

Job: Business owner

Instagram: @irina_solo

Jack

Jack. Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Software sales

Instagram: @jackbonner25

Jackelina

Jackelina. Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Certified dental assistant

Instagram: @jackelinabonds

Jimmy

Jimmy. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Technical product manager

Instagram: @jpforde13

Josh

Josh D. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Project engineer

Instagram: @jdemas

Josh 'JP'

Josh S. Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Plant operations director

Instagram: @jp_schultz

Juan

Juan. Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Mortgage loan officer

Instagram: @johnsonj20

Kacia

Kacia. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Family support specialist

Instagram: @kacia.marie

Kendra

Kendra. Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Social worker

Instagram: @kennpatrick

Kwame

Kwame. Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Sales development manager

Instagram: @ayokwam

Marshall

Marshall.

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Instagram: @marshallglaze

Micah

Micah. Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Instagram: @micah.lussier

Molly

Molly. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Marriage and family therapist

Instagram: @thatmolls

Monica

Monica. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Elementary school teacher

Instagram: @monica_not_lewinsky__

Paul

Paul. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Environmental scientist

Instagram: @paulpeden

Quincy

Quincy. Netflix

Age: 36

Job: Gym owner and fitness coach

Instagram: @qrush_sutton

Ryland

Ryalnd. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Commercial insurance and real estate

Instagram: @rylandlongoni

Tiffany

Tiffany. Netflix

Age: 37

Job: Client lead recruiter

Instagram: @tcpenny

Wendi

Wendi. Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Aerospace engineer

Instagram: @wendi.kong

Zack

Zack Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Criminal defense attorney

Instagram: @zackgoytowski