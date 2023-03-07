Season Three of “Love Is Blind” left plenty for fans to recover from even long after the reunion hit. Now, the Season Four cast is promising new drama (and maybe even romance).
The first batch of episodes from Season Four will hit the streaming platform on March 24. Once again, the new season will usher in a group of 30 strangers who will look for love in pods without a single notion of what the person on the other side looks like. If they're lucky, a few cast members will get engaged, and then come face to face.
This season of “Love Is Blind” takes viewers to Seattle, where its cast of contestants reside and where they will return after their pre-honeymoon period.
On Mar. 7, Netflix teased its new season by revealing the 30 cast members searching for love in Season 4 with an introduction video.
This season's cast of hopefuls includes a pediatric speech-language pathologist, an elementary school teacher, a criminal defense attorney and an aerospace engineer.
Get to know the rest of the cast below and peruse their Instagram pages to see if you can figure out who will say “I do” in Season Four.
Amber
Age: 34
Job: Flight attendant
Instagram: a.wilder4
April
Age: 29
Job: Sales and marketing coordinator
Instagram: @aprlking
Ava
Age: 32
Job: Communications specialist
Instagram: @avavanjenson
Bill
Age: 33
Job: Real estate investor
Instagram: None
Bliss
Age: 33
Job: Senior program manager
Instagram: @blisspoureetezadi
Brandie
Age: 39
Job: Real estate broker
Instagram: @brandiebowman_
Brett
Age: 36
Job: Design director
Instagram: @the.brettbrown
Chelsea
Age: 31
Job: Pediatric speech language pathologist
Instagram: @the.chelseagriffin
Chris
Age: 32
Job: Technical Recruiter
Instagram: @christo4clemens
Conner
Age: 28
Job: Operations manager
Instagram: @jcfremmerlid
Irina
Age: 26
Job: Business owner
Instagram: @irina_solo
Jack
Age: 30
Job: Software sales
Instagram: @jackbonner25
Jackelina
Age: 27
Job: Certified dental assistant
Instagram: @jackelinabonds
Jimmy
Age: 29
Job: Technical product manager
Instagram: @jpforde13
Josh
Age: 31
Job: Project engineer
Instagram: @jdemas
Josh 'JP'
Age: 30
Job: Plant operations director
Instagram: @jp_schultz
Juan
Age: 30
Job: Mortgage loan officer
Instagram: @johnsonj20
Kacia
Age: 31
Job: Family support specialist
Instagram: @kacia.marie
Kendra
Age: 33
Job: Social worker
Instagram: @kennpatrick
Kwame
Age: 33
Job: Sales development manager
Instagram: @ayokwam
Marshall
Age: 27
Job: Marketing manager
Instagram: @marshallglaze
Micah
Age: 27
Job: Marketing manager
Instagram: @micah.lussier
Molly
Age: 32
Job: Marriage and family therapist
Instagram: @thatmolls
Monica
Age: 31
Job: Elementary school teacher
Instagram: @monica_not_lewinsky__
Paul
Age: 29
Job: Environmental scientist
Instagram: @paulpeden
Quincy
Age: 36
Job: Gym owner and fitness coach
Instagram: @qrush_sutton
Ryland
Age: 29
Job: Commercial insurance and real estate
Instagram: @rylandlongoni
Tiffany
Age: 37
Job: Client lead recruiter
Instagram: @tcpenny
Wendi
Age: 28
Job: Aerospace engineer
Instagram: @wendi.kong
Zack
Age: 31
Job: Criminal defense attorney
Instagram: @zackgoytowski