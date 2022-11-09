Who ends up together on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Three of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

For Season Three of “Love Is Blind,” Netflix decided to surprise fans and break up the finale into two separate episodes. Below, we're recapping what happens in the two-part finale and all five weddings — including which couples get married.

In Episode 10, viewers watched Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada’s wedding day. After their ceremony, the episode then focused on Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden’s nuptials. Their wedding day ended on a cliffhanger and fans waited a week to find out the fate of the remaining four couples from Season Three.

The finale episode of the season, released on Nov. 9., showed Bowden’s answer at the altar as well as the ceremonies for Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

During the finale, each contestant revealed in front of their friends and family if they wanted to marry the person they got engaged to in the pods or break up, which led to some drama and a constant stream of tears.

So, did Season Three end in two love stories like the previous seasons? Check out the recap below to see who got married and who was heartbroken.

Raven and SK

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross in episode 309 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Before his wedding, Alagbada started listing some of his concerns about the problems he and Ross would face in their marriage. He told his friends that he was worried that they would struggle when he moved to California to attend grad school.

Ross’s friends and Alagbada’s mom helped her get dressed. She wore a white wedding dress with a traditional Nigeria gele. Alagbada’s mom tied the head scarf on Ross’s head and said she wished the best for the both.

At the ceremony, Ross became emotional while Alagbada recited his vows. He told Ross that he loved her inside and out and that he was looking forward to spending the rest of his life with her.

When the officiator asked Alagbada if he wanted to tie the knot, his mother mouthed “I do” from her seat. However, he replied, “I do not.”

Alagbada explained to Ross and their guests that he did not think it was the right time for them to get married, given that he was leaving for school soon.

Ross nodded and sobbed as she walked away. “What’s wrong with me?” she said as she strolled back up the aisle. “I never want to have another wedding.”

While speaking to the cameras, Alagbada shared myriad reasons that he did not feel comfortable marrying Ross at that moment. He mentioned Ross’s family not attending the nuptials. Although Ross was fine with her mother and other relatives not being present, Alagbada said it was difficult for his family to understand.

He also said Ross' refusal to move to California was an issue.

“I think I would rather lose her than be in a marriage with her where I feel lots of shortcomings every day,” he told the cameras.

Although he was not shown comforting Ross, his mother visited her. She gave her a hug and told Ross that she loved her.

After Alagbada’s mother left, Ross cried and revealed, “I was planning on saying ‘yes’ today.”

So, do SK and Raven get married? No

Nancy and Bartise

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden in episode 308 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Rodriguez and Bowden's wedding eventually became a family affair.

Heading to the ceremony, Rodriguez was all smiles, whereas Bowden appeared to be conflicted.

He recapped their time on the show and explained to his friends that he was still worried about their different views on abortion. He also wondered if Rodriguez might not get along with his family due to their political differences.

As he chatted with his friends, Bowden received a present from Rodriguez. She gifted him a bag filled with necessities like lotion and vitamins that connected to inside jokes they had shared. He cried after seeing the sentimental items.

The 27-year-old senior analyst also sent Rodriguez a funny gift: a shot. He included a message that said, “Let’s do the damn thing. Love you baby.”

Rodriguez cheerfully greeted Bowden at the altar and said “I do” after sharing her vows. When it was his turn to speak, Bowden said, “I do not.”

The 32-year-old real estate investor quickly fled the ceremony. She repeatedly asked her mother not to hug her as she wept.

Bowden tried to have a private conversation with Rodriguez to explain his actions but her mother and brother interrupted them.

“You’ll have your time. Let me talk to my fiancée right now,” Bowden told Rodriguez’s mother. Her brother wanted an explanation but Bowden said he did not “owe” him one.

Rodriguez asked her family to “back off” and walked inside with Bowden, where she proceeded to break up with him. She said Bowden “gaslit” her by giving her a false sense of hope. She removed her matching “permanent bracelet” from her wrist and told Bowden she did not want a future with him.

“My heart is shattered,” she later told the cameras through tears. “It’s broken. He blindsided me. I wanted to believe that if I took a risk to love him for who he was that he would do the same. There’s no point to love someone who doesn’t love me.”

So, do Bartise and Nancy get married? No

Alexa and Brennon

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia in season 3 of "Love Is Blind." / Netflix

Throughout the entire season, the couple that faced the fewest roadblocks during their engagement was Alfia and Lemieux. Although her family was slightly concerned that Lemieux could not afford to give her the lifestyle she was used to, Alfia never seemed to question that he was her perfect match.

At the ceremony, Lemieux assured his mother that he has always known that Alfia was the one. His mother said she was confident that Alfia would say “yes.”

Alfia’s dad, Adam, told the cameras, “Alexa is a very likable, very charming person. So, in the back of my head, I knew that some guy’s gonna fall in love with her. I didn’t know she was going to love somebody back.” Adam wiped away tears as he prepared to walk his daughter down the aisle.

During his vows, Lemieux said, “I pledge to you my love, everything that I am. Our love is never-ending and we will remain, forevermore, equal in marriage — even during football season.”

He continued, “Before our friends, family and the world, I pledge my love and my life to you, in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer. I will not possess you for we belong to ourselves. I will not command you, for you are free. But I promise you I will serve you. I will protect you. I will love you, respect and honor you, from this day, until my last. These things I swear.”

In her vows, Alfia said she promised to give him “the jingle jangle for the rest of forever.” (Note: No definition of "the jingle jangle" was provided, unfortunately).

Both Lemieux and Alfia said “I do” and placed rings on each other’s hands. They shared a kiss and celebrated. They toasted to their nuptials and ended their segment with a kiss.

So, do Brennon and Alexa get married? Yes!

Zanab and Cole

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey in season 3 of "Love Is Blind." / Netflix

As Jaffrey and Barnett spoke to the cameras before the ceremony began, both appeared to be confused. They said they loved each other but they also acknowledged that they had multiple disagreements after getting engaged.

“I do believe our love story is worth fighting for,” Jaffrey said.

Barnett told his friends, “We’re really good now. Even when we were arguing, we were always trying to work through something and get somewhere and make progress.”

Before walking down the aisle, Jaffrey started shaking and took a few deep breaths. “You look amazing. You do look like a vision by the way,” Barnett said when she greeted him.

Jaffrey said a prayer expressing how thankful she was for all the support she and Barnett received from their family and friends. She then shared her vows. “I fell in love with you because of how warm you made me feel and how much hope I had when I talked to you,” she said. “I did completely fall in love with you, sight unseen. I believe that love is blind because of you.”

Barnett said he felt like Jaffrey was too good to be true. As the officiator was speaking, Barnett told his fiancée he wanted to kiss her and she replied, “You can’t.”

But when Jaffrey was asked if she wanted to marry Barnett, she flipped the script, launching into a speech that seemed to contain everything she wished she has said in the weeks prior.

“Cole, you have taught me so much about myself in the last two months and you have shared so much of who you are. And I’m so thankful for that," she began.

"I think I have a really good idea about the type of woman that is going to love you the way Cole needs to be loved every day for the rest of your life. And I think you and I both know that that is not me.

Audience members squirmed in their seats as Jaffrey said she had to “manipulate” herself during their engagement to be the perfect person for Barnett.

“You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth you have single-handedly shattered my self confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me. And the messed up thing is that I know I love you.”

Jaffrey said love should not hurt and she could not marry him. As she walked away, her friends and family members applauded her. Barnett watched Jaffrey leave and stood in silence while her friends and family members followed her.

Barnett’s friends comforted him and he said, “That was rough.”

“Why has she never said that to my face?” he asked the cameras. “And she chose now because she knew it would hurt more in front of all my friends and family.”

He said Jaffrey fooled him and that his wedding day was “one of the worst experiences of my life.”

So, do Cole and Zanab get married? No

Colleen and Matt

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed in episode 305 of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

After their explosive arguments in Season Three, Reed and Bolton's relationship seemed tenuous by the finale.

Reed told her friends that they had experienced many ups and downs but she did not want to get off the rollercoaster ride. But, her friends worried that Reed was anxious instead of being excited about saying “I do.”

Bolton explained that he would make his decision based on how he felt when he saw Reed for the first time in her wedding dress. His friend revealed he did not think Bolton was ready to get married again after his first marriage ended in heartache.

The 28-year-old private charter sales executive wiped away tears as Reed walked down the aisle.

“It has been absolutely insane,” Bolton told his bride as he began his vows. “Life throws you negativity. Life throws you nonsense. And if we can fight through that, I think our values line up. I couldn’t be more happy to stand here right now.”

The 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist replied, “All I’ve wanted is a best friend in a partner. All I’ve wanted was Colleen in guy form.”

She added, “We went through some hard stuff, but still no matter what we went through and how we came back from that I have grown so much more in love with you every single day.”

When the officiator asked if Reed wanted to say “I do,” she responded, “You are my person, a thousand percent.”

After a few jokes and awkward laughs she finally said, “Matty, I do. No matter what I will be there for you. I love you so much.”

Bolton also provided a long explanation with his response. He said Reed helped him break out of his shell and become vulnerable again.

“I love you to death. Absolutely I do. I want to marry you,” he said as the guests cheered and applauded.

Reed danced before they kissed and showed off their rings to the camera.

So, do Matt and Colleen get married? Yes!