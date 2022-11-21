We've come a long way since the pods. Season Three of "Love Is Blind" is over and done, with two couples finding love through the dating experiment. For (most of) the rest of the cast, relationships stopped the moment one party said "no" at the altar during the finale.

During the "Love Is Blind" reunion on Nov. 9, the same day of the premiere, the cast reunited for the first time since the show aired and gave some updates (see: Raven Ross and SK Alagbada reuniting).

Since then, the cast has shared other updates and relationship change-ups on social media (see: Raven Ross and SK Alagbada breaking up).

Wondering which couples are still together? Read more to find out.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were the first couple engaged. They said a Lizzo-approved "I do" at the altar, and their relationship appears to be going strong, based on their Instagrams and holiday card. Recently, Alfia changed her Instagram handle name to @mrsalexalemieux.

During the reunion, Alfia and Lemieux were asked about the next steps in their relationship (after Nick and Vanessa Lachey hinted that there is yet to be a "Love Is Blind" baby.)

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden's wedding day did not end well. At the altar, Rodriquez told Bowden he wasn't ready to marry her, leaving her in tears and her family frustrated.

At the reunion, the two unpacked their relationship further, including Bowden being honest with Rodriguez about his feelings for both her and Ross. Rodriguez called Bowden's behavior childish, saying how blindsided she felt when he rejected her at the altar.

Bowden's behavior when the cameras stopped rolling also was discussed. Rodriguez shared that days after their botched wedding, she saw pictures on social media of Bowden and a tall blond. Bowden confirmed that something did happen between them, but that his "sex life" wasn't "anybody's business (there)."

Rodriguez has since deleted all her pictures of Bowden from her Instagram.

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed in "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed got married after meeting in the pods. During the reunion, they gave an update about their life together — specifically, their living situation.

"We actually don't live together yet," Bolton said. Reed explained, "We got married in an unorthodox way. We're going marriage in an unorthodox way."

The two shared that they have a plan to move into together soon, once both of their leases are up.

On Instagram, Reed has posted about their life and travels together, including a trip to Italy and Spain. Once the reunion aired, she posted a video montage of their past year-and-a-half.

"Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can’t imagine a life without you. We have gone through many challenges and I’m proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across. A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day," Reed wrote on Instagram.

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross in Season Three of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross' relationship was a slow burn, as intimacy and trust built over the weeks. The only issue? Alagbada was leaving for a two-year masters program in California, meaning their relationship would be long distance between Texas and the West Coast.

Ultimately, Alagbada ended the relationship at the altar, to Ross' surprise (and to his mother's dismay).

At the reunion, the couple had another surprise: The two had gotten back together. “We’ve never been on this level in any other relationship," Ross said.

She went on to describe watching the show together. "It was so funny, we were watching this, and he was like 'Oh my God, babe, I have to show you I'm getting so many DMs," Ross said. "I was like, 'Stay out of my man's DMS."

But on Nov. 20, following rumors of Alagbada being unfaithful on TikTok, Ross posted an update on her Instagram Story saying the two had split.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey in "Love Is Blind" Season Three. / Netflix

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffery shared at the reunion that they hadn't spoken since their wedding day, which had taken place over a year prior. And as the conversation showed, there was a lot to unpack.

The couple broke up at the altar. At the wedding, Jaffrey delivered a speech about how Barnett had damaged her self esteem; she detailed how, exactly, he did that at the reunion. Jaffrey said that Barnett's comments about her physical appearance — which he would also compare to co-star Ross and Reed's — made her insecure, to the point where she was curtailing her diet.

Conversation centered around an interaction involving Cuties — you know, those little tangerines. Jaffrey said that Barnett encouraged her not to eat two cuties to "save her appetite" for their dinner later. After the reunion, footage of the scene aired.

Online, fans dissected the interaction, with people defending each of the two parties, and trying to understand what really happened amid very different perceptions of the same event.

Barnett apologized to Jaffrey. And on Nov. 10, amid backlash, Jaffery posted a message to Barnett and another to critical fans.

“I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said,” she wrote to Barnett. “I know you know what you did. It’s OK if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet.”

Jaffrey seemed to reference her "Love Is Blind" legacy in an Instagram caption that read, "Cutie sighting."