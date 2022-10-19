‘Love Is Blind’ season 3 couples: Where to follow them on Instagram

The third season of "Love is Blind" is underway, as a cast of 30 singles from Dallas enter the pods eager to find out if love is truly blind. But while all of the contestants joined the show to find love, only five lucky couples walk away engaged, ready to marry their fiancés — or so they say.

As each couple returns to the real world in Dallas, we get a glimpse into what their lives will look like if both partners say "I do" on their wedding days. But as we know, there’s always more than meets the eye.

To help you navigate the ins and outs of the new cast, we've compiled a list of their Instagram accounts to learn more about their lives off camera.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the first five episodes of “Love Is Blind” Season Three.

Where to follow the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couples on Instagram:

Alexa and Brennon

Instagram handles: @alexaalfia and @brennonlemieux

From the moment this couple met in the pods, they bonded over their love for food, especially the Middle Eastern dish shakshuka. From there, it was love at first ... food conversation. Alexa comes from an Israeli family and was raised with a strong Jewish identity. Her Instagram account shows a glimpse into her love for fashion and her friends, not to mention her love for a nice drink.

Meanwhile, Brennon is a country boy at heart. On his Instagram feed, as on the show, you can find him rocking his cowboy hat. Despite their cultural differences, Alex and Brennon share a deep connection that seems unbreakable on camera. But will their relationship last?

Nancy and Bartise

Instagram handles: @thenancyrodriguez and @bartiseb

One of Nancy's personality traits that Bartise admires most is her laugh. Every time Nancy enters the pods, Bartise can't help but smile. And from the looks of Nancy's pictures on Instagram, we can see why. In many of her photos, she's pictured smiling and laughing, just as she does on the show. In the beginning of October, she posted a fun video of her dancing to a trending TikTok song.

Aside from his love for Nancy, Bartise is a huge fitness guy. His Instagram account features many pictures and videos of him working out at the gym, and coaching others how to use the equipment. "Leg day part II," he writes on one post.

Zanab and Cole

Instagram handles: @zanabjaffrey and @colebrennanbarnett

Zanab and Cole both said on the show that they wouldn't have necessarily pursued each other outside the pods. But on the show, they create an emotional connection as Zanab opens up to Cole about her family.

Off camera, we learn more about Zanab from her Instagram account full of photos from her travel and lavish style. Her pictures also show her well-presented with a full face of makeup on, just as we see her on the show.

Cole, on the other hand, isn't afraid to get down and dirty as seen in a picture of him holding a fish. "Pics of the recent critters I carried into my moms house," he captioned it. In his most recent post, Cole shares his journey on the Nolan River in Texas. "Someone tell me what this beautiful green plant is," Cole said.

Colleen and Matt

Instagram handles: @jellybean.colleen and @matt_bolton24

After a few misses for Colleen in the pods, she meets Matt. The two of them bond as she opens up to him about being a ballet dancer, and her love for the sport. And on her Instagram account we see more into Colleen's life as a dancer, with pictures of her in sparkly costumes and ballet slippers, and others showcasing her flexibility.

On the other hand, many pictures Matt posts feature his friends. "The team. Led by the man," he wrote on one picture of a group of his friends dressed in matching gray suits with red ties. But we also see Matt's love for his dog on his Instagram. "Partner in crime," he wrote on one post of him holding his dog in his lap.

Raven and Sikiru 'SK'

Instagram handles: @pilatesbodyraven and @sk4ever2.

Raven loves Pilates, so it's no surprise that her Instagram account is @pilatesbodyraven. Her account is full of everything Pilates, from her teaching a room full of clients, to her practicing some Pilates moves herself. "I love yall that’s it 🖤🥰 #pilates," she writes on a post of her teaching a room full of students.

At the center of SK is his love for his family and Nigerian heritage, and his social media is filled with pictures to show it. In one post, he is seen standing next to his brothers wearing matching traditional Nigerian designs. "I miss my brother," he writes. Aside from this, SK posts about his education, sharing in August that he would be going back to school at the University of California, Berkeley. "My kids got it from here," he captioned it.