Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3

About seven months after Season Two aired, “Love Is Blind” is back for Season 3. Set in Dallas, the show features a brand new group of singles ready to find love — and a whole new batch of couples.

On Oct. 5, Netflix announced the cast for Season 3 of the hit reality series, which will premiere its first episodes on Oct. 19. The show also released a clip on YouTube of the contestants who will be joining the Pod Squad.

A ballet dancer, aerospace engineer, critical care nurse and cybersecurity student are among the 30 contestants who will enter the pods and hope to leave them engaged to a person they have never seen before.

In the cast reveal video, the contestants shared what they are looking for, what could potentially irritate their future partner and their pet peeves.

Pilates instructor Raven Ross said she is always late. Meanwhile, cybersecurity student Dale Dalida said he likes to pick his nails. After they move in together, the contestants will discover if some of their partner’s habits are deal breakers.

Dermatologist Valerie Truong said she is bothered by people who focus on their phones during social events. That’s a problem she definitely will not have to worry about in the pods as all of the cast will be cut off from the outside world during the first part of the experiment.

Ahead of the premiere, get to know the rest of the thirty singles who will be on “Love Is Blind” Season 3, below.

Alexa

Alexa Alfia. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 27

Job: Insurance agency owner

Instagram: alexaalfia

Amanda

Amanda Langston. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 31

Job: Stylist

Instagram: a_j_peterson

Andrew

Andrew Liu. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 30

Job: Director of operations

Instagram: a.curious.ape

Anthony

Anthony LaScalea. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 33

Job: Attorney

Instagram: lascalea

Ashley

Ashley Randermann. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 29

Job: Chiropractor

Instagram: dr.rander

Bartise

Bartise Bowden. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 27

Job: Senior analyst

Instagram: bartiseb

Brannigan

Brannigan Maxwell. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 35

Job: Critical care nurse

Instagram: branni_boom1913

Brennon

Brennon Lemieux. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 32

Job: Water treatment engineer

Instagram: brennonlemieux

Charita

Charita Scott. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 35

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: thecharnicole

Chelsey

Chelsey Jordan. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 27

Job: Customer success manager

Instagram: chelly_lately private

Cole

Cole Barnett. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 27

Job: Realtor

Instagram: colebrennanbarnett

Colleen

Colleen Reed. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 26

Job: Ballet dancer and digital PR strategist

Instagram: jellybean.colleen

Dakota

Dakota Easley. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 29

Job: Aerospace engineer

Instagram: dakotaeasley

Dale

Dale Dalida. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 32

Job: Cybersecurity student

Instagram: i_am_dale89

DaVonté

DaVonte Black. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 29

Job: Fitness development coach

Instagram: black_sparrow23

Jessica “Jess”

Jessica Gumbert. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 30

Job: Senior event producer

Instagram: random_life_of_jess

Julian

Julian Torres. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 34

Job: Managing director of operations

Instagram: jjt103

Kalekia

Kalekia Adams. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 31

Job: ICU nurse practitioner

Instagram: kaleek1908

Kimberlee “Kim”

Kimberlee Clarke. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 30

Job: Teacher and coach

Instagram: thekimepidemic2

Loren

Loren Langenbeck. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 36

Job: Medical device representative

Instagram: lorenlangenbeck

Matt

Matt Bolton. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 28

Job: Private charter sales executive

Instagram: matt_bolton24

Nancy

Nancy Rodriguez. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 32

Job: Real estate investor

Instagram: thenancyrodriguez

Nash

Nash Buehler. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 34

Job: Realtor

Instagram: buehlern

Raven

Raven Ross. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 29

Job: Pilates instructor

Instagram: pilatesbodyraven

Sikiru “SK”

SK Alagbada. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 34

Job: Data engineer

Instagram: sk4ever2

Simmer

Simmer Bajwa. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 27

Job: Director of marketing technology

Instagram: simmer_down_bajwa

Tony

Tony Taylor. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 34

Job: Medical device sales representative

Instagram: tonymtaylor (private)

Valerie

Valerie Truong. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 35

Job: Dermatologist

Instagram: valerietruong

Zach

Zach Gordon. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 29

Job: Med school and interior quality control manager

Instagram: iamzachgordon

Zanab

Zanab Jaffrey. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Age: 32

Job: Realtor

Instagram: zanabjaffrey