Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3

About seven months after Season Two aired, “Love Is Blind” is back for Season 3. Set in Dallas, the show features a brand new group of singles ready to find love — and a whole new batch of couples.
On Oct. 5, Netflix announced the cast for Season 3 of the hit reality series, which will premiere its first episodes on Oct. 19. The show also released a clip on YouTube of the contestants who will be joining the Pod Squad.
A ballet dancer, aerospace engineer, critical care nurse and cybersecurity student are among the 30 contestants who will enter the pods and hope to leave them engaged to a person they have never seen before.
In the cast reveal video, the contestants shared what they are looking for, what could potentially irritate their future partner and their pet peeves.
Pilates instructor Raven Ross said she is always late. Meanwhile, cybersecurity student Dale Dalida said he likes to pick his nails. After they move in together, the contestants will discover if some of their partner’s habits are deal breakers.
Dermatologist Valerie Truong said she is bothered by people who focus on their phones during social events. That’s a problem she definitely will not have to worry about in the pods as all of the cast will be cut off from the outside world during the first part of the experiment.
Ahead of the premiere, get to know the rest of the thirty singles who will be on “Love Is Blind” Season 3, below.
Alexa
Age: 27
Job: Insurance agency owner
Instagram: alexaalfia
Amanda
Age: 31
Job: Stylist
Instagram: a_j_peterson
Andrew
Age: 30
Job: Director of operations
Instagram: a.curious.ape
Anthony
Age: 33
Job: Attorney
Instagram: lascalea
Ashley
Age: 29
Job: Chiropractor
Instagram: dr.rander
Bartise
Age: 27
Job: Senior analyst
Instagram: bartiseb
Brannigan
Age: 35
Job: Critical care nurse
Instagram: branni_boom1913
Brennon
Age: 32
Job: Water treatment engineer
Instagram: brennonlemieux
Charita
Age: 35
Job: Makeup artist
Instagram: thecharnicole
Chelsey
Age: 27
Job: Customer success manager
Instagram: chelly_lately private
Cole
Age: 27
Job: Realtor
Instagram: colebrennanbarnett
Colleen
Age: 26
Job: Ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
Instagram: jellybean.colleen
Dakota
Age: 29
Job: Aerospace engineer
Instagram: dakotaeasley
Dale
Age: 32
Job: Cybersecurity student
Instagram: i_am_dale89
DaVonté
Age: 29
Job: Fitness development coach
Instagram: black_sparrow23
Jessica “Jess”
Age: 30
Job: Senior event producer
Instagram: random_life_of_jess
Julian
Age: 34
Job: Managing director of operations
Instagram: jjt103
Kalekia
Age: 31
Job: ICU nurse practitioner
Instagram: kaleek1908
Kimberlee “Kim”
Age: 30
Job: Teacher and coach
Instagram: thekimepidemic2
Loren
Age: 36
Job: Medical device representative
Instagram: lorenlangenbeck
Matt
Age: 28
Job: Private charter sales executive
Instagram: matt_bolton24
Nancy
Age: 32
Job: Real estate investor
Instagram: thenancyrodriguez
Nash
Age: 34
Job: Realtor
Instagram: buehlern
Raven
Age: 29
Job: Pilates instructor
Instagram: pilatesbodyraven
Sikiru “SK”
Age: 34
Job: Data engineer
Instagram: sk4ever2
Simmer
Age: 27
Job: Director of marketing technology
Instagram: simmer_down_bajwa
Tony
Age: 34
Job: Medical device sales representative
Instagram: tonymtaylor (private)
Valerie
Age: 35
Job: Dermatologist
Instagram: valerietruong
Zach
Age: 29
Job: Med school and interior quality control manager
Instagram: iamzachgordon
Zanab
Age: 32
Job: Realtor
Instagram: zanabjaffrey