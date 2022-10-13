Where is the cast of 'Love is Blind' Season 2 now?

The third season of "Love Is Blind" premieres on October 19, with four episodes dropping. But before meeting the new couples among the cast, let's review what happened to "Love Is Blind" couples of yore — specifically, from Season 2, which premiered earlier this year.

The season included six couples: Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams; Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee; Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones; Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson; Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee; and Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez.

Although none of the couples from Season Two remain together now (including the ones who never appeared on the show), some of them have pursued new relationships since the show, while others have taken on passion projects including publishing books, producing podcasts and releasing music.

Take a look at what the cast of Season Two is up to now — and the Season One cast, while you're at it.

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams

Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley in Season Two of Love Is Blind. Patrick Wymore / Netflix

What happened to Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams? Despite getting engaged in episode 2, Hurley and Abrams never got married. The ex-couple struggled with religious differences, which eventually led them to break up in Mexico.

Where is Shaina Hurley now? Although Hurley and Abrams didn't work out, Hurley has since found love with Chicago restauranteur Christos Lardakis, whom she married in July 2022.

Speaking to TODAY, Hurley and Lardakis shared their origin story. They actually met before "Love Is Blind," which began filming in 2021, but Lardakis said he wasn't ready for a relationship.

The summer after "Love Is Blind" wrapped, they reconnected at a mutual friend's wedding in Greece. "When I saw her in July, I knew at that moment — I’m not ever gonna let her go,” Lardakis said.

Hurley said they bonded over their religious values. Not wanting a repeat of what happened with Abrams, Hurley told TODAY that one of the first things she asked Lardakis was, ‘Do you love Jesus?’”

Hurley shared on "After the Altar" that as of now, the couple is living their life outside of the cameras and the public eye.

Where is Kyle Abrams now? Abrams, on the other hand, found love in the pods, but not in the way he expected. He and cast member Deepti Vempati explored their long-rumored romantic connection on "After the Altar," but announced their break-up on Instagram days after the special premiered.

In the same post, Abrams shared that he has "since embarked on a new relationship" which he intends to keep private. On Oct. 10 he posted an Instagram Reel holding hands with a girl on a dinner date.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely in Season Two of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

What happened to Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones? The couple got married in the finale of "Love Is Blind" Season 2, following difficulties — Jones had initially proposed to cast member Mallory Zapata, and McNeely questioned whether she was his second choice.

Then, during the reunion special, the couple said they encountered difficulties integrating their schedules.

In August, McNeely and Jones posted a statement announcing their divorce. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best," the post read.

Where is Iyanna McNeely now? After the “After the Altar” special came out, which showed the final stages of their relationship, McNeely took to Instagram to share her thoughts. “To Jarrette, I’m glad it was you and I look forward to watching where life takes you,

Where is Jarrette Jones now? Jones hosts a podcast called "The Gentleman's Lounge."

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl in Season 2 of "Love Is Blind." Adrian S. Burrows / Netflix

What happened to Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson? The couple appeared to be happy in their "After the Altar" appearance, but about a month after their wedding anniversary, Ruhl filed for divorce.

Where is Danielle Ruhl now? Since the announcement of their split in August, Ruhl has spoken about her mental health journey and the "therapeutic" practice of journaling. She also released a song. “The future is bright and I’m hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet,” she said of her post-divorce life on Instagram.

Where is Nick Thompson now? He's taken to social media producing his own podcast "Conversations with Nick Thompson." Like Ruhl, he opened up about his own mental health in the public eye and said he was "optimistic for the future."

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee

What happened to Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee? Chatterjee and Vempati's relationship ended at the altar. On the show, Chatterjee expressed his doubts about their physical connection to other cast members. With that in mind, Vempati said she was "choosing herself."

Where is Deepti Vempati now? She explored a connection with cast member Kyle Abrams, but they broke up. Around the time that the "After the Altar" special was released, Vempati published a memoir, "I Choose Myself," in which she discusses her time on the show, immigrating to the United States from India and putting herself first in her relationships.

Where is Shake Chatterjee now? Shake did not appear on the "After the Altar" special, and told TODAY he was satisfied with his decision: “After seeing ‘After the Altar,’ I was so happy I didn’t do it. So happy."

Chatterjee told US Weekly of his plans to step back from his vet job. is now living in Miami and dating Emily Wilson. They co-host the podcast "Life is Blurry," a nod to his line, "Love is blurry."

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee in Season Two of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

What happened to Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen? Although Jansen and Lee decided not to get married at the end of their season, citing a blowout fight the night before the ceremony, their relationship didn't end at the altar. During the reunion special, they revealed they reconciled after the wedding.

Lee said they decided to give it "another shot," but struggled to move beyond the issues lingering after their fight. “It was too fresh, it was too fresh at the time,” she said.

On "After the Altar," Lee said she saw allegedly flirtatious messages shared between Jansen and Shaina Hurley, with whom he had connected in the pods, and said footage showing the messages was cut. Speaking to TODAY, Hurley denied the messages: “It’s honestly funny. I laugh now because there’s actually absolutely no validity."

Where is Natalie Lee now? Since their relationship ended, Jansen and Lee have both gone back to living independent lives. Lee is still living in Chicago, and said she didn't regret the decision to go on the show: "I found the best kind of unexpected love: friendship," she said on Instagram.

Where is Shayne Jansen now? Jansen, as seen on his Instagram, appears to be prioritizing his health, fitness and career as a real estate agent.

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata in Season Two of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

What happened to Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez? Perez broke up with Zapata at the altar. During a conversation afterward, Zapata said, “In my heart, I knew that you weren’t 100 percent sure.”

Where is Salvador Perez now? Perez introduced his new girlfriend, Jessica "Jessi" Palkovic, to the rest of the cast on "After the Alter." After the special aired, Perez posted a video of the couple with a caption addressing the hateful comments they received about their relationship.

"All I ask is that if you have something unkind to say that you only leave it on my page. Please leave Jessi alone," he wrote.

Where is Mallory Zapata now? Zapata isn' in a public relationship but posted a tribute to her friends from the show. "Thankful for all these beautiful and kind women, who have supported me, helped me grow, and given me a safe space to let my guard down and be vulnerable without judgment," she wrote on Instagram.