Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2

Netflix has finally unveiled the cast for the second season of the hit reality series “Love Is Blind.”

Season one of the dating show introduced viewers to fan-favorites, like Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and other contestants who delivered dramatic moments every episode, like Jessica Batten and Giannina Milady Gibelli.

Based on the one-minute clip the streaming site posted on its social media platforms, the cast of the sophomore season will be just as entertaining and emotional. The famous pods from season one are back and helping these contestants fall in love without seeing each other first.

For season two, Netflix has once again brought together a group of singles, 15 men and 15 women, who are ready to get married. This time, the season will feature cast members from Chicago instead of Atlanta.

So, who was brave enough to sign up for a show where contestants get engaged, move in together and get married in a few weeks? Check out the cast of “Love Is Blind” season two below. Plus, find out what they said in their introduction video before the experience began.

Abhishek ‘Shake’

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Veterinarian / House DJ

Shake said that the one thing he was “nervous” about was meeting and falling for someone who was not there “for the right reasons.”

Aja

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Paralegal

Although hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey repeatedly explain throughout the season that the show’s premise is to see if love is truly blind, Aja is already a believer. She said this belief made her “hopeful and optimistic” that the show could help her find love.

Brandon

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 36

Job: Insurance Broker

Brandon seemed pretty confident going in. He said his future partner would not have to worry about anything because “she’s going to be in very good hands.”

Brian

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Advertising Strategist

Brain described himself as a jokester who is “extremely outgoing and loud.”

Caitlin

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Medical Software Sales

Caitlin had a simple message for her potential soulmate: “I’ll see you at the end of this thing.”

Chassidy

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Business Owner

“I have bad sinuses,” Chassidy hilariously said in her introduction. “It’s probably not the most attractive thing but hus-bae is going to have to get with the program because that’s what happens.”

Danielle

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Associate Director, Marketing

Unlike some of her fellow cast members, Danielle was “terrified” of communicating through the pods. She explained that she is insecure about her appearance which means she takes pride in the way she treats people. But, she was worried she would realize that her personality might not be enough.

Deepti

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Information (Data) Analyst

Deepti was also nervous about the pod stage of the process. “I’m scared about being vulnerable or being steered in the wrong direction in the pods,” she said.

Haseeb

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Lawyer

Haseeb revealed his biggest fear about being a contestant on “Love Is Blind” was getting hurt.

Hope

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Sales Manager

Hope called herself a “doer” and said that her ideal match would be someone who likes to travel, try new restaurants and go on adventures.

Iyanna

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Program Coordinator

As the youngest cast member, Iyanna shared that one turn-off about her personality could be her goofiness. “Some people think it’s childish,” she said. The program coordinator then added, “I don’t think so.”

James ‘Joey’

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Business Strategy Consultant

Joey basically described the concept of “Love Is Blind” in his introduction snippet. He said he was looking forward to meeting his fiancée in person for the first time after leaving the pods.

Jarrette

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Project Manager

“I think that I am a good looking individual,” Jarrette began. He then said that he hopes his future wife agrees with him and that he is also attracted to her.

Jason

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Flight Attendant

In Jason’s short introduction, he acknowledged that cleanliness is very important to him.

Jeremy

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 36

Job: Director/Entrepreneur

Jeremy said that he signed up for “Love Is Blind” because he didn’t have to “think about what to do” and could instead just focus on being himself.

Juhie

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Clinical Therapist

Juhie summed up her perfect match as “someone with drive, someone who is very kind and down to have an adventure with me.”

Julius

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 39

Job: Logistics Manager

“I’m most excited to probably get to know this person and get to see if we actually can have something going together,” the logistics manager said.

Kara

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Client Service Manager

Kara shared that in past relationships she has built walls. “I’m either letting people in too much or not enough,” she said.

Kyle

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Glazier

Kyle said he wants a partner who can cheer him up and make him laugh.

Mallory

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Communications Manager

Mallory was by far the most relatable contestant. She laughed and said she needs someone who likes big dogs because she has a German shepherd.

Natalie

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Consulting Manager

Based on just a few seconds, Natalie is already the funniest cast member. She said the love of her life needs to know she has irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and that she goes to the bathroom five times a day. “But hopefully he loves me for who I am and is still willing to get married to me,” she said.

Nick

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 36

Job: VP of Product Marketing

Nick said he was looking forward to, “getting rid of all the distractions of the real world and just really hone in and think about the people I’m engaging with and truly getting to know them.”

Olivia

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Recruitment Partner

Olivia was straightforward and said she is not a fan of doing the dishes so her partner would have to take over that chore.

Rocky

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Executive

Rocky already labeled himself as being “all in.” He said, “I have a lot of love to give and my love goes very deep.”

Salvador

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Executive Assistant

Salvador hoped to find a best friend who he could share experiences with.

Shaina

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Hairstylist

Shaina was optimistic about the experiment because she wanted a “soul connection” rather than a relationship based on physical appearance.

Shayne

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Broker

The first contestant shown in the intro video was Shayne, who teased that fans would be “in for quite a ride.” He popped up again later in the clip and said that he hoped to learn a lot about himself during the process while also finding his future wife.

Shea’na

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 36

Job: Event Partnership Director

Shea’na revealed that her biggest pet peeve was “someone who doesn’t align their actions and their words.”

Trisha

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Broker

“I’m most excited about being open-minded and seeing a different change in myself,” Trisha explained.

Vito

Ser Baffo / Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Pizzeria Owner

As a restaurant owner, Vito said that a major pet peeve is seeing a date be rude to a waiter.