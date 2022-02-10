When “Love Is Blind” premiered in 2020, it seemed like one of the strangest dating series ever created.

Fans watched strangers meet and get engaged in the span of 10 days, without ever seeing each other. Then, they saw the couples finally learn more about each other in person before they ultimately decided whether or not to get married.

By the end of season one, two couples said “I do” and the rest of the cast delivered unforgettable moments throughout every episode.

Last year, Netflix provided fans with an update on the cast members in a miniseries called “After the Altar.”

Ahead of the season two premiere of “Love Is Blind” on Feb. 11, let’s check in with the cast members who made the show a hit and find out what they are up to today.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and husband Cameron Hamilton are the biggest success story from “Love Is Blind.” After tying the knot at the end of season one, they started a YouTube channel to document their lives.

When the couple appeared on “After the Altar,” they shared that they were still madly in love and thinking about starting a family.

In anticipation of season two, the couple both shared a funny deleted scene from their season that showed them discussing taking their pet to doggie daycare.

Hamilton constantly gushes over his wife on Instagram. For her birthday in November, he posted a sweet message honoring her along with a picture of two smiling together.

“Happy birthday to my best friend!” he began the caption. He then thanked Speed-Hamilton for marrying him on her birthday three years prior.

He joked, “As someone once said, ‘I am your gift’ But it was really like my birthday because I’ve found happiness with you that I never had before. I love you and the person you are.”

Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett

After Matthew Barnett’s brief connection with Jessica Batten in the pods, viewers doubted his connection with Amber Pike. The “After the Altar” episodes also addressed issues the couple have had to overcome like Pike’s debt. Despite a few obstacles, they are still married today.

They frequently share pictures and videos together and last month Pike uploaded a “Year in Review” to her Instagram. The clip showed the special moments she experienced with Barnett in the past year.

In the caption, she wrote, “I know a lot of people have their opinions about Matt and I and how we live our life… but looking back at this past year only solidifies that… IDGAF.”

She added, “We have a full life that we get to share with each other and our family and friends, and if we had nothing else at the end of the day besides that, I would still say we have a life that’s good.”

Just like his wife, Barnett posts couple photos and videos as well. For the holidays, he shared a photo of them sitting in front of a Christmas tree with their dog, Koda.

“Merry Christmas! I hope Santa was as good to you as he was to me,” he wrote in the caption.

Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers

During the season one finale, Damian Powers rejected Giannina Milady Gibelli at the altar, which caused her to storm out of the ceremony and run through the woods in her wedding dress. However, the couple surprised viewers during the reunion episode when they revealed that they were working on their relationship.

The “After the Altar” special suggested Gibelli and Powers’ relationship would eventually fizzle when they spent most of the episodes arguing or avoiding each other. In August 2021, Gibelli told Entertainment Tonight that they were no longer together.

Although Gibelli has not confirmed her recent relationship status on social media, People reported in January that she is currently dating “The Bachelorette” star Blake Horstmann. The two reportedly met on an upcoming Paramount+ competition series that will bring together reality stars from a variety of shows.

It seems like Gibelli has been officially welcomed into Bachelor Nation. Victoria Paul and Kelsey Weir from “The Bachelor” have left friendly comments on a few of Gibelli’s recent posts.

Meanwhile, Powers appears to be close with “Too Hot to Handle” star Francesca Farago. During the “After the Altar” episodes, Powers and Farago spoke about their friendship and he invited her to the “Love Is Blind” reunion party. Although Powers and Farago told Gibelli they were just friends, his former fiancée did not believe them.

Powers and Farago haven’t posted pictures together on social media, but she did leave a flame emoji on his latest Instagram post.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

The one couple that “Love Is Blind” fans were most skeptical of was Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas. Batten got engaged to Cuevas, but she had lingering feelings for Barnett. She ultimately decided not to marry Cuevas in the finale.

Two years later, Batten is now planning a wedding to her fiancé, Benjamin McGrath. “I don’t think it has quite sunk in, but I’m definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine,” she told People about the engagement in September 2021.

On Jan. 14, Batten posted a series of adorable couple photos on Instagram in honor of McGrath’s birthday. “It’s my favorite holiday — my best friend’s birthday,” she gushed in the caption.

Cuevas did not appear in “After the Altar” but he was still the topic of conversation. At the time, Batten and fellow contestant Lauren “LC” Chamblin discussed Cuevas and revealed he was starting a family with Aubrey Rainey.

Rainey and Cuevas welcomed their second son, Axton, on Feb. 3.

Next to a photo of the parents looking at their newborn, Cuevas wrote, “Sometimes ‘sooner, rather than later’ becomes a reality and our baby boy decided he was ready to join the party.”

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

Out of the six couples featured in season one of “Love Is Blind,” Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes were rarely shown. Chase broke up with Barnes at the altar and their relationship was briefly mentioned in the special released last year.

Leading up to the release of season two, Chase uploaded a video to Instagram where she playfully mocked her time on the show.

She wrote in the caption, “I know many of the new cast will have these same thoughts, along with “what in the literal F just happened!?”

On Tuesday, she opened up to her followers in an emotional post about going to therapy. Chase explained, “I had an experience today that brought up a lot of apparently unhealed parts of me.”

At the end of the post, she concluded, “Anyways, if you’ve been feeling any type of way about therapy, I hope you feel a bit lighter and less alone now.”

In 2020, Barnes revealed to People that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Alexandra Garrison, after dating for over a year.

Last month, he shared a photo of them attending a wedding together.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton had an explosive breakup just a few episodes into the first season. Although Morton apologized to Jack during the reunion, he later defended his behavior and argued with Speed-Hamilton about the situation in an episode of “After the Altar.”

Jack and Morton never reunited during “After the Altar” and she instead focused on her budding romance with Rumeal, a man she recently met.

She told Essence in August 2021 that her relationship with Rumeal did not work out and that she is now trying dating apps.

“I was like, okay. I’m going to start shooting my shot on guys that I think are cute,” she explained.

Jack also recently hosted a premiere for the film “The Love We Had.” She posted about the event on Instagram.

Morton deleted his social media accounts and he has not recently spoken about his time on the show.