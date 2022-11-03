‘Love Is Blind’ star Raven Ross says she was 'shocked' by SK’s decision at the altar

In Episode 10 of “Love Is Blind,” viewers watched as Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada revealed in front of their friends and family if they wanted to go through with marriage after getting engaged in the pods.

Before walking down the aisle, Alagbada shared with his brother and friends that he was in love with Ross and could envision her being his wife. As she put on her wedding dress and traditional Nigerian gele with her friends, Ross gushed about her connection with Alagbada.

All signs pointed toward the pair leaving the show as husband and wife. Plus, based on previous seasons, their nuptials airing first seemed to suggest that they would both say “I do.”

But at the altar, Alagbada announced he could not marry Ross. She left the ceremony in tears and later told the cameras that she had planned to say “yes” to Alagbada.

The 29-year-old pilates instructor opened up to People about how “shocked” she was that her fiancé did not go through with the wedding.

“I was clearly really shocked,” she told the publication in an interview published on Nov. 2. “I feel like the whole time, I was definitely not portrayed as an emotional person. So it was probably shocking for everyone to see me be such a crybaby.”

She recalled the emotional day and said she was “unprepared” for Alagbada to say “I do not.”

Ross told People, “We had gone through this whole experience. I was definitely on cloud nine after our build-up of having a great relationship, so I was a little shocked.”

After Alagbada rejected Ross on the show, he explained to the cameras that they had too many unresolved issues in their relationship.

The 34-year-old data engineer shared during the season that he had to leave a few months after the wedding to attend grad school in California.

According to him, Ross was not willing to move to California and he was not sure how their marriage would succeed long-distance.

He further explained his decision to call it quits during an interview with People. Alagbada said that important information about their relationship did not make it into the episodes.

“I feel like the audience missed out on that love story, on how it even came to be,” he said. “If I were watching it myself, not being in the experience, I would have a lot of blanks.”

The grad student continued, “In our very first conversation, I brought it up. I was like, ‘I’m actually getting ready to go to grad school in the fall.’ And she didn’t really have a problem with that,” he said. “We said we’re going to do things long distance and we’re going to try it out.”

He acknowledged that their plans were slightly idealistic and they should have been more realistic.

“It’s been 10 days since we’d known each other and telling someone that you just met in 10 days to leave their own dreams and come pursue your own dreams, it’s got to take a lot of gut to be able to do that. And I just don’t think we were there yet,” he said.

As for where SK and Raven are now? There's more to the story

Although their wedding segment ended in heartbreak, the two appear to be on good terms. Ross spoke to TODAY about what fans can expect to see when they reunite in the Season Three reunion.

“SK and I definitely have stayed in touch and we have so much more of our story that we want to share with everyone. So stay tuned,” she teased.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ross said they've been "working" on their relationship: "He’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience. It’s been great.”

Ross also posted a sweet Instagram picture of them on their final date on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

“The best date with the best person,” she said in the caption. “These final days of the @loveisblindnetflix experiment were some of the best of my life. Celebrating our love with family, friends and the rest of the pod squad will be a memory I cherish forever. I can’t wait to talk about and share more of our story soon. Thank you forever and ever.”

In an interview with TODAY, Alagbada also confirmed that the two mended any animosity between them.

“We have no bad feelings or bad blood towards each other,” he shared. “We went through the process. I gave it my all.”

He added, “And just because that didn’t happen, you know, there were no enemies created. And I think we both understood what the circumstances (were).”

Fans can watch Ross and Alagbada reveal the current status of their relationship during the reunion episode, which hits Netflix on Nov. 9.