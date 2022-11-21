'Love Is Blind' stars Raven Ross and SK Alagbada break up amid cheating rumors

"Love Is Blind" stars Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada's relationship was full of ups and downs — many of which viewers of the Netflix show witnessed.

The latest came on Nov. 20, when the couple announced on Instagram they had split up (again).

The engineer and pilates instructor surprised viewers at the reunion, which aired on Nov. 9, with news that they were back together after breaking up at the altar. Within two weeks, though, they had spilt, posting identical statements on their Instagram stories.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement said. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

"Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything," the post continued.

@pilatesbodyraven via Instagram

The breakup followed accounts, posted to TikTok, from women who claimed to have a romantic relationship with Alagbada while he was engaged to Ross.

Neither Ross nor Alagbada mentioned infidelity rumors in their break-up statement. TODAY has reached to Ross and Alagbada for comment.

Per the statement, they said they could "not provide additional details" due to "legal proceedings."

Alagbada and Ross' relationship was rocky throughout the season. During their retreat in Malibu, the couple struggled to find a romantic spark. When they got to Dallas, Ross faced the difficulties of understanding the expectations of being a Nigerian wife.

Despite their cultural differences, Alagbada's mother was happy with the couples' engagement. Ross and Alagbada's mother went shopping for a traditional Nigerian gele for Ross' wedding day.

But when it came down to their wedding day, Alagbada said he couldn't envision them navigating the distance. He would be in California for grad school and Ross would be in Dallas.

In an interview with Variety published after the reunion, Ross said she and Alagbada had spoken about marriage.

"We’ve only talked about it once or twice, because neither of us are in the place to plan a wedding immediately. I’ve said that’s not until at least two years. I’ve got to shake this one off first! I’ve got to let everyone forget about this one!" she said.