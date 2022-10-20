'Love Is Blind’ fans react to contestant doing jumping jacks while another tells a heartfelt story

Netflix just released the first group of episodes from Season Three of “Love Is Blind” on Oct. 20, and fans are already discussing their favorite moments on social media.

One scene that had some viewers raising an eyebrow and others laughing was a conversation in the pods between 29-year-old Pilates instructor Raven Ross and 27-year-old senior analyst Bartise Bowden.

Bowden opened up to Ross about a “crazy story” he experienced with his parents in a clip that was shared on the streaming platform’s social media accounts.

The senior analyst explained that his mom first met his dad when she was engaged to another man.

Bowden’s mom and dad ended up tying the knot and eventually took him and his sister on a trip to the Cayman Islands, where his mom used to live.

“We were going to all sorts of different spots that my mom used to hit up when she lived there,” he recalled as Ross decided to work out on her side of the pod.

While she listened to Bowden’s tale, the Pilates instructor started doing pelvic thrusts.

He continued, “We went to this bar, and there’s a live band with a singer. And the singer came up and said ‘Hi’ to my mom and he kind of just walked by. My mom was just being silent. We were just like, ‘OK, what the hell’s going on here?’”

Meanwhile, Ross was stretching in a downward dog position.

Bowden explained that the singer cleared the dance floor and told him, his mom and his sister that he wanted to sing them a special song.

At this point in the story, Ross had moved on to reading while doing a cat cow pose.

Bowden said his family was initially confused before his dad realized that the mysterious singer was his mom’s ex-fiancé.

As he reached the conclusion of his story, Ross started doing a combination of jumping jacks and cross jacks.

“And so that was the beginning of the end for my parents’ relationship,” Bowden told Ross. “And this is crazy that I felt comfortable enough saying that. Like I would never have thought in a million years that I would share that f—ing story. I can’t believe I just did.”

Ross realized the story had ended and briefly paused her workout. “Oh, well that’s good!” she said before finishing her jumping jacks. “That’s not even bad. But I see that that was hard for you, so thank you.”

Bowden seemed to notice Ross was slightly out of breath when she replied. “Yeah, yeah. While you do your jumping jacks,” he responded.

“You can hear it?” Ross asked him.

He laughed and said, “Oh yeah! I heard it during that story, that monologue I was telling. I was like, ‘Oh my God, Bartise gets as deep as he’s ever gotten in his life, and the person that’s listening to him is doing a f—-ing workout.”

Ross simply said “No, that’s funny,” as she continued her cross jacks.

Some viewers pointed out that Ross was being insensitive while Bowden was sharing an important story about his family.

“That’s rude,” one person commented on YouTube. “He’s sharing something vulnerable her and she decides to workout. Wow.”

Another thought Ross’s workout was both rude and iconic. “She really did jumping Jacks while Bartise was out here pouring out his soul. She is so unserious,” one YouTube comment said.

One person joked, “She’s my one brain cell listening to someone talk during a date.”

Twitter users seemed to be more entertained by the fitness routine. “This cracked me up,” one tweet said.

“I literally did not hear anything coming out of his mouth lol I was just watching her,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “This woman is me when I’m listening to twitter spaces or in a zoom meeting with the camera off.”

Ross and Bowden’s funny interaction was one of their last conversations before the two decided they were not compatible.

Bowden later proposed to 32-year-old real estate investor Nancy Rodriguez and Ross got engaged to 34-year-old data engineer Sikiru “SK” Alagbada.

But, a cliffhanger at the end of Episode Four showed Bowden admitting to Rodriguez that found Ross attractive and would possibly approach her in the real world.

Viewers will have to wait until the next group of episodes are revealed to see Rodriguez’s reaction and find out if Ross shares an attraction to Bowden.