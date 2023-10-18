Paige Tillman didn't necessarily expect to get engaged when she went on "Love Is Blind," but she did plan for it. The stylist took care when packing her clothes, adding a dress for an engagement and another for the reveal — just in case.

Along with a few other participants in the show's Houston-based fifth season, Tillman found a connection in the pods. She and Josh Simmons were the last couple to get engaged during filming, she says. As she waited for him, she worried her dress would wrinkle.

"When he looks back on our engagement, I wanted him to think I looked good. I was so excited," Tillman tells TODAY.com.

Neither Tillman nor Simmons ever saw the moment.

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons. Paige Tillman

After getting engaged, Tillman and Simmons were told by producers they would not be proceeding to the show's next stage in Mexico.

They are among three known couples whose engagements weren't shown on Season Five. Two couples from Season Four also got engaged off-camera.

“Each season, there are are lots of stories that we don’t tell, regardless of whether couples get engaged or not. Some of them even, we will follow for a little bit and not show their story on the show… It’s a little bit of a judgement call,” "Love Is Blind" creator Chris Coelen told Variety in a September interview.

Tillman was shocked.

"I thought, 'Josh and I are definitely going to Mexico.' We were the cutest couple. We were so sweet and kind to each other. We loved each other. Everyone knew we loved each other. And that's why it was so weird," she says.

Paige in "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Looking back on what nearly all viewers can agree was a messy season of “Love Is Blind," with only one couple making it to the reunion, Tillman wonders what producers were thinking.

"We were adorable. So in love. So cute together. I don’t know who’s hitting their heads right now for not showing us,” she says.

After the season premiered, Tillman and Simmons announced their engagement on social media, allowing them to tell their story on their terms. In a joint Instagram post Oct. 3, they wrote that they "are so excited to share that we found love in the pods."

"We were each others first pod dates and number one picks from the beginning. Our story is filled with love, beautiful moments and happiness with no drama," she wrote.

Below, Tillman speaks to TODAY.com about some of those "beautiful" moments "Love Is Blind" viewers missed.

TODAY.com has reached out to production company Kinetic Content for comment.

A connection between 'happy, positive people'

Tillman says she and Simmons had an "organic connection" from the start.

"We're both happy, positive people and that radiated through our connection," she says.

She also was drawn to Izzy Zapata, who ended up getting engaged to Tillman's friend Stacy Snyder, but realized they were just speaking as friends.

Josh in "Love Is Blind." Netflix

Tillman says she can't remember much from Simmons' proposal.

"I definitely blacked out. I remember saying, 'Yes, of course I'll marry you.' It was happy and sweet," she says. "He cried for sure."

The reveal was just as "surreal," she says.

"I was like, 'He's gorgeous.' His personality matched with his looks," she says. "I went up to him, touched his face and said, 'You're real.'"

She wore a black For Love & Lemons dress for the reveal, which she described as a "big tulle moment."

"I said, 'I'm a lot, and my outfit's going to be a lot.' He was excited," she says.

Disappointment, then dating their way — 'the right way'

Tillman says she was shocked to learn that she wouldn't be proceeding with filming. "I was definitely upset," she says.

She consoled herself by turning on "super loud music."

Disappointment soon gave way to "relief" as she and Simmons got to know each other on their terms and their timeline.

“Finding out it wasn’t going to be filmed was a blessing in disguise. We got time to enjoy yourselves outside of the experiment. We got to do it the right way and actually get to know each other," she says.

On the flight back to Houston, the couple debated whether to stay engaged or go back to dating. Ultimately, they decided they were "so in love" they should stay engaged, but keep getting to know each other.

Tillman and Simmons actually decided to plan a wedding for 2024.

"It was like we were going through the process of the show but I was doing it myself," she says.

They viewed wedding venues. Tillman wore the ring she got from "Love Is Blind" and also bought a few rings on Amazon which she swapped out.

"I wanted a baguette ring when I was working," she says.

Why did they break up?

Tillman and Simmons were together for five months, she says. In that time, they had difficult conversations — including one about what they wanted in life.

"We had an issue about not talking about what we wanted out of life. That's a huge thing you think we would've spoken about. But it's different when it's in person," she says.

Tillman's job in Houston wasn't panning out. She dreamed of moving to L.A. and expanding her business as a creative director and stylist. Simmons, she says, dreamed of having a family. He volunteered to leave Texas for her. (TODAY.com has reached out to Simmons for comment.)

"I wasn't going to do that because that's unfair. I think everyone should have their own journeys. If you come together, that's beautiful. If you don't, that's OK, too," she says.

Tillman says they "cried and held each other" when they realized they had to break up. She calls their split "mature and healthy," ending with "respect and love."

"I would've rather us figure that out than get married and resent each other for making the other make choices. The way we ended was great — we had a mature conversation like, 'This is what you want. This is what I want. Let's move on.'"

'I won in this situation'

Tillman is happy with how things played out for her. Speaking through tears, she says, "I had never loved and had never been loved like that. To be loved the way that I give love is beautiful."

"It's sad it wasn't shown because it was beautiful," she says.

Tillman says she and Simmons have asked for the footage of them from the show, but they did not get a response.

Today, Tillman lives in L.A. and is pursuing her dreams. While they have spoken about getting back together, they reach the same crossroads.

"We're always going to want certain things," she says.

Tillman says she's "happy" she didn't make the show. Paige Tillman

Tillman feels grateful for another reason.

As “Love Is Blind” wraps up its fifth run, she's seen her pod friends face the internet gauntlet and have their actions praised and criticized.

"I'm actually happy I didn't make it because people are posting mean comments about my friends, and I can't handle it. I'm like, 'That's not true. Please don't talk about Stacy or Lydia like that.'"

In her joint Instagram post with Simmons, the former couple wrote that they are "grateful" for the "Love Is Blind" experience they did have.

"We are so grateful LIB brought us together and would do it all over again if we could," they wrote.

Tillman is also happy she didn't have to film after her engagement, as cast member Renee Poche did. Her story with Carter Wall was completely edited out of the season for undisclosed reasons. TODAY.com has reached out to "Love Is Blind" producer Kinetic Productions for comment.

What's next?

Tillman says "Love Is Blind" has changed her approach to love. Now, instead of being casual about dating, Tillman raises big questions early.

"I do want to get married. I do want to find my person. I'm going to raise uncomfortable questions immediately. I want to know why you're single. Why you want to be in a relationship. Guys are like, 'Drinks or dinner'? I'm like, "What do you want out of life?'"

She is single at this time and says her relationship with Simmons gave her hope for what is possible.

“My fear is not being loved the way that I love. That fear was not as bad as with Josh,” she says.

As for whether she'll ever go on reality TV again to find true love? She already did, she says.

"You can find love on reality TV — with friends," she says. "No one will ever understand the bond that we'll forever have."