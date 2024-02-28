Jimmy Presnell finds himself in the middle of a love triangle in Season Six of "Love Is Blind," forming strong connections with two women: Chelsea Blackwell and Jess Vestal.

Things seem promising with Jess from the get-go, but their relationship hits a snag when she reveals she has a daughter from a prior relationship.

Ultimately, the budding couple has a bigger obstacle to overcome: Jimmy's feelings for Chelsea. Chelsea and Jimmy get engaged. But Jimmy and Jess connect after the pods, in episodes that air Feb. 28.

Read on for a recap of their relationship — and the back-and-forth that has unfolded due to Jimmy calling Jess a "mean girl" in an interview.

In the pods

Jimmy and Jess bond instantly in the pods

Jessica. Netflix

Jimmy and Jess click right away while dating in the pods. “I feel good about you,” Jimmy casually says during one of their conversations.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to get ahead of myself, but I feel really good about you,” she replies.

Jess even develops a flirty nickname for her new beau: "Jimmy with the juice."

"You've got that juice. You know what I'm saying? Some people just have that swag, that flavor about them,” she says.

During a confessional interview, Jess says she has feelings for Jimmy. “Jimmy is someone I could see myself with. It's familiar,” she says.

Jess tells Jimmy she's a mom

After a few dates with Jimmy, Jess decides to tell him that she has a child. Jimmy seems shocked and asks, “How come we didn’t talk about that earlier?”

“It's not something I'm just gonna lead with because I want you to get to know me as an individual first and establish a relationship with me even though I'm so proud of it. It's my greatest accomplishment," she responds.

After the initial shock, Jimmy says Jess being a mom is "not a deal-breaker" for him. He asks to learn more about Jess' daughter, Autumn, and how she came to be.

Jess explains that she had known Autumn's father since elementary school. She got pregnant during her senior year of high school. They ended up breaking up a year after their daughter was born, but Jess says he's a great co-parent and father.

Later on, Jimmy asks Jess if she wants more children, since he wants to be a father. She does.

Things fall apart during their last meeting

In Episode Three, Jess tells Jimmy that she's already decided he's the guy for her and describes him as "my person." She encourages him to keep dating the other women so he can figure things out on his own time.

"I want to be first round draft pick like you are for me," she says.

In the next episode, Jess gives Jimmy a personal letter that she wrote to her future husband years beforehand. He reads it out loud and seems to be touched.

"That is very sweet. I love it," he says.

Jess is clearly all-in, but Jimmy still seems to have reservations.

"I'm happy and lucky that I'm the man that gets to read this. I don't know if I can tell you exactly what you want to hear at this point," he says.

Jess initially understands but gets annoyed when Jimmy seems less excited about the letter than she'd hoped he would be.

"I do feel lucky you shared it with me," he clarifies.

Jimmy says he needs to think about his decision closely, especially since a potential long-term relationship with her involves another person: her daughter.

"I'm gonna be honest with you. I don't like this at all," Jess replies. "You're torn between me and somebody else. I don't know what you're doing, I don't know what you're feeling, I don't know if you're just beating around the bush about it because you don't feel the same way. Which, if you haven't noticed by now, I'm a big girl. If that's how you feel, just say that."

Jimmy points out that he'd rather focus on his connection with Jess during their dates versus rather than bring up Chelsea.

"I'd prefer our dates to be our dates and not talk about where my head's at picking between two people. I'm not gonna jump the gun and tell any woman I love them (until I'm sure)," he says.

As Jimmy struggles to decide between two women, Jess lays it all on the table for him after his lackluster response to her letter.

"I'm not gonna chase you. I'm not gonna talk you into being with me. I want to feel like the prize. I want to feel like you're pursuing me. I think you like the idea of being with somebody who's as intense and as direct as I am but I think it would probably be easier for you to be with someone who's a little more gentle with you," she says.

Jimmy says he's never dated anyone as direct as Jess.

"Do I think I can handle it? I really think I can. I'm typically drawn to someone that lets me lead 100% of the time. But that I've had in the past, it hasn't worked," he says.

Jess makes it clear that she's not "giving up" on Jimmy, even if their conversation has been tense.

"I'm not walking away or going to bed angry, but it's feeling forced and that's just not us. So I think we should leave it alone for right now," she says.

"I'm good with that," Jimmy replies and the conversation ends.

Jess hears that Jimmy told Chelsea he loves her

Back in the women's living quarters, Chelsea tells her cast mate Laura Dadisman that Jimmy said he loved her. Laura walks over to Jess and tells her, "He's not your man."

A heartbroken Jess cries and says, "I can't believe he did this to me. I feel so stupid. I really, really loved him."

In their next date, Jess confronts Jimmy and tells him he owes her "one single ounce of directness."

"I really care about you and I was very optimistic about you. From the moment I stepped into the pod with you, obviously there was a connection there, and it was an incredible feeling," he replies.

"I came here to find my wife and the future mother of my kids. I know that you're already an incredible mother. You're going to be an amazing wife for someone else. At this point, I love someone else. And it is hard to talk about this stuff because no one wants to break up with anyone," he continues.

Jess and Jimmy finally break up

Jess tells Jimmy he "ruined this opportunity" for her.

"I've made excuses for you and I've told myself, 'Oh, Jimmy just needs time cause I am a lot. And now we're out of time and I'm leaving here alone. That was not supposed to happen. I deserved so much more than what you've given me," she continues.

Jimmy defends himself and says, "It's not fair for me to even begin to try to give you what you want if I'm not 100% sure."

Jess says she's "absolutely devastated" but makes it clear that she will be OK.

"There is going to be something better for me and it is not you," she says.

She also makes an allusion to her appearance. "When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke," she says.

The show follows Jimmy's engagement to Chelsea.

After the pods

After the engaged couples go on their honeymoons, Jess says she's 'not over' Jimmy

When the engaged couples get home from their honeymoons, Jess meets up with Laura and says that Jimmy sent her a friend request, then then withdrew it hours later and set his profile to private.

“So I’m like, ‘Ooh, he must be thinking about me,’” she says.

Jess says she still has lingering questions about her breakup with Jimmy, but asks if he’s truly in love with Chelsea.

“For her sake, I hope so,” she says.

In a confessional interview, Jess says she’s “not over Jimmy.”

“I don’t know if anyone in my position would be. He will forever hold a part of me that no one else does. I’d be lying if I say I didn’t still get butterflies. I mean, I’m a human being,” she says.

Jess and Jimmy meet in person

At a cast get-together, Jess and Jimmy get the chance to speak in person for the first time. In a confessional interview, Jimmy sets the scene for how he's feeling.

"Seeing Jess and hearing her again ... it's tough. She left me with a lot of emotions and I mean, Jess is very good looking. I am attracted to her," he says.

When they sit down to talk, Jimmy asks how the last few weeks have been for Jess since their breakup.

"I go through like waves of different things, but I'm good," she says. She Jimmy she wants him "to be good" to Chelsea.

"Don't look at this as advice coming from an ex, look at it as advice coming from one of her good friends," she says.

"Are you an ex?" Jimmy says,then acknowledges that he gets "nervous" around Jess. They revisit their final encounter.

"I told you I've never dated anybody that's even remotely like you personality wise. I just felt really pressured with you. You were like basically saying, 'I'm right here. I'm telling you how I feel. What else do you need from me to make you get on a knee?'"

Jess says she was hurt by his reaction after he read her letter.

"You read my letter out loud and then you were dead silent. When you were silent, that was so loud," she says.

Jimmy says he's sorry and Jess accepts his apology.

"I don't think you had any bad intensions. I think maybe that was the best you could do at the time," she says.

Jess adds that Jimmy never told her how he felt about her.

"I think you're the smartest person I've ever met. You're really witty, you're really quick on your feet. We hit it off from day one, that's for sure," he says.

"If you give someone a portion of what you gave to me, someone's gonna be the luckiest man in the world," he adds. "I care about you a lot and in reality, you were my number one still."

Jess admits that "it still stings a little" to see Jimmy with Chelsea.

"But I'm happy for you guys, I really am," she adds.

What else happens between Jimmy and Jess?

Jimmy told E! News that his final date with Jess didn't feel like a date, but a "meeting."

"She was not nice, and I’ll never go for the mean girl,” he said.

Jess responded in the comments of E!’s Instagram post, writing, “This is easier for him to say than the whatever the real reason was that he didn’t want to be with me. Notice in all the interviews I’ve done, I speak highly of him and our experience. In his interviews, he takes every opportunity to speak poorly of me and flat out lie.”

Jess Vestal's comments.

It's likely they will be present at the Season Six reunion, but Netflix hasn't released a final cast list.