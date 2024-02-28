Season Six of “Love Is Blind” has featured multiple love triangles so far. But while the others swiftly ended in the pods, the triangle between Jeramey Lutinski, Laura Dadisman and Sarah Ann has persisted–causing tension to boil over in recent episodes.

In Episode Two, Jeramey develops strong feelings for both Laura and Sarah Ann. After a few serious chats with Laura about their upbringings and shared dreams of raising a family, he decides to call it quits with Sarah Ann. But he can't give Sarah Ann a reason why they wouldn’t work in the real world.

Jeramey proposes to Laura and the two travel to the Dominican Republic with the other engaged couples. While learning more about each other, Laura voices her disapproval of Jeramey’s wardrobe and they realize they didn’t share the same sense of humor. After moving in together in Charlotte, they continue to bicker but also share sweet moments/

In Episode Eight, Laura reveals to Jess that Sarah Ann had reached out to Jeramey. Sarah Ann had sent him a direct message that said, in part, “I genuinely hope you’re happy. If there’s ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice, I would love the opportunity to meet you though.

He decides to take her up on the offer. The two meet, off camera, in the following episode. The morning after their rendezvous, Laura confronts Jeramey for staying out with Sarah Ann all night and not coming home until about 5:30 a.m. the next morning. Jeramey also sent Laura his location which showed that he was near where Sarah Ann lived for part of the night. “I want out,” Laura tells him.

The fallout continues in two new episodes, out Feb. 28, where viewers see Jeramey and Sarah Ann interact on camera for the first time since leaving the pods.

Leading up to the episodes, Jeramey posted a statement on Instagram in response to the social media backlash from his actions on the show. “The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold,” he wrote, in part.

He added, “While everyone is entitled to their opinions it’s f—ing wild to make assumptions about everyone without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being apart (sic) of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that’s captured. Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it.”

Sarah Ann posted an Instagram story Feb. 21 in response to someone sending her a hateful message.

“I’m going to give this one a little bit of light. Mental illness is real. Imagine watching a TV show & thinking you know someone or know the full story. And you are so unappreciated in your life that you wish death upon another human…That’s so sad. I hope you get the help you need friend. I hope y’all keep watching,” she said. As of Feb. 27, she also disabled the comments on her posts.

So how did the reunion between Sarah Ann and Jeramey unfold on the show? Read on to learn what happened and if they rekindled their relationship.

Jeramey and Laura hash it out at the group party

At the cast group party, Laura meets with the girls and opens up about her relationship with Jeramey. She tells them about Jeramey’s meeting with Sarah Ann. Although she says she doesn’t have respect for Sarah Ann, she says she also holds Jeramey accountable for his actions and puts the onus on him.

Jeramey arrives and tells the cameras he is “nervous” to talk to Laura because in all their conversations, he ends up looking like “the bad guy.” They temporarily avoid each other. Meanwhile, Sarah Ann finally makes her first appearance since the breakup in the pods.

In Episode 11, Jeramey and Laura have a separate conversation from the rest of the group. He begins by saying he was upset with how their last argument ended and that he was willing to try to mend their relationship. He says he reached out to her and received only snarky responses.

“I’ve been authentically me since day one when we met in the pods. You, on the other hand, are a con artist,” Laura responds. “You have feelings for another person that you don’t know how to process. You don’t know how to communicate your feelings or much of anything. And you’re gonna flip it around on me yet again.”

He pushes back, saying he came onto the show with the “best intentions.”

Their final conversation ends on a sour note. “The narcissism is literally nauseating. I wish you the best. Go kick rocks with open-toed f—ing shoes,” Laura tells him before returning to the others.

Sarah Ann and AD have a disagreement

Before speaking with Jeramey, Sarah Ann speaks with Amber Desiree “AD” about the situation. AD questions Sarah Ann about the message she had sent Jeramey. AD asks if Jeramey had given Sarah Ann hope about potentially rekindling their relationship before she left the pods.

“From my perspective, yes,” Sarah Ann replies. “Because my relationship with him is different than anyone else’s, right?”

Sarah Ann maintains that Jeramey never entered her apartment the night they spoke until the wee hours of the morning. “I did not cross a line with him and did not let him in my house,” she says. Sarah Ann also reveals that Jeramey said he planned to end his engagement with Laura.

The two go back and forth, disagreeing about Sarah Ann’s actions. Later, AD tells the cameras “infiltrating” Jeramey and Laura’s relationship “lacked class.”

“I’m Team Laura,” AD says.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann chat

Jeramey and Sarah Ann then sneak off to have a private conversation on the dock. Sarah Ann voices her frustrations after being called out.

“They’re painting me out to be this person, that I’m this floozy that goes after men that are engaged,” she says. “I’m a realist. I was just as much a part of this as anybody f—ing else.”

As she becomes emotional, Jeramey agrees with her and says he was glad she reached out. “I don’t regret talking to you the other night,” he says, adding that he also shared that sentiment with Laura.

He continues, “I made the wrong decision in the pods, and I think you know that at this point. I had every indication in front of me that you and I should have done this together.”

The two then decide to ride jet skis together. As they do, Laura gives a tearful confessional.

“Do I respect Sarah Ann? Not so much. Do I think she was right in her f------ actions? Not so much. But it’s like, he’s the one that made a commitment to me. He’s the one that got down on one f------ knee and asked for my hand in marriage. He’s the one that was supposed to protect my f------ heart. And he hasn’t’!” Laura says.

She concludes, “He never chose me. He never cut things off with her. He never stopped having feelings for her and I should have known it. He should have picked her to begin with. He should have never involved me in this situation.”

In her final confessional, Laura says she doesn’t plan to see or talk to Jeramey again.

Are Jeramey and Sarah Ann together now?

The last viewers see of Jeramey and Sarah Ann is a shot of them laughing and riding jet skis together.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed they will be in attendance for the Season Six reunion, which arrives March 13.

But the three will likely make an appearance to discuss their love triangle and rumors circulating on social media about Jeramey’s relationship before the show, which emerged as the season aired.

He addressed the speculation in an Instagram post uploaded Feb. 22.

“Just for some clarity. 1) My previous engagement was not a secret while filming. It was well documented, well known. 2) I was not living with anyone when casting reached out,” he said in the caption, in part.

Sarah Ann has not commented on her relationship status. However, in a November 2023 Instagram post, she wrote, “True love, if you’re lucky enough to find it, is a magical feeling.”

As for Laura? She responded to a group of fan questions on Feb. 27. When one asked if she would do anything differently, Laura wrote, “Yess tons. Will be speaking as to what as soon as possible.

When another asked if she was going to the reunion, she playfully replied, “Idk (I don’t know) Do you think I should??”

Fans will have to wait a couple weeks to see what they have to say about their time on the show.