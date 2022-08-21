‘Love Is Blind’ couple Danielle and Nick file for divorce

Just six months after the Season Two finale of “Love Is Blind” aired in February, all of the couples from the show have split. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, one of two couples who tied the knot at the end of the second season, are getting a divorce.

Ruhl filed a petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Thompson on Aug. 15 in Cook County, Illinois, documents obtained by TODAY show.

In Season Two of the hit Netflix reality series, Thompson and Ruhl were the first couple to get engaged without knowing what the other person looked like.

Throughout their journey, the pair hit a few rough patches and debated if their lifestyles were too different. They argued before their wedding day and Episode Nine ended with a cliffhanger of them standing together at the altar.

Ultimately, they both said “I do” and gushed about each other during the Season Two reunion in March.

During the reunion, they discussed one of their most unforgettable arguments–Thompson’s concern about Ruhl’s history of dressing up in goofy costumes and dancing on the furniture in her home.

Ruhl told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that Thompson had a change of heart after the two moved in together.

“He gets on the table before I do … he dances on more tables than I did!” Ruhl shared at the time.

She added that he now, “likes costumes just as much as I do.”

The two also confirmed that they had attended couple’s therapy to improve their communication.

Since then, Ruhl and Thompson have posted multiple pictures together on social media.

In June, Ruhl celebrated their one-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post and included a clip of them meeting each other for the first time on the show.

“Then vs now. Happy one year!!!!” she said in the caption..

Thompson penned a lengthy caption for his anniversary tribute.

Next to a photo of the two smiling together, he wrote, “One year ago today, on a much sunnier and hotter day in Chicago, Danielle and I said ‘I do’ in front of a bunch of family, friends, crew, and cameras.”

He continued, “While it’s tough getting married under those circumstances, here we are a year later putting in the work to get to know each other and learn how to be partners for one another. All in real time. I’m proud of us.”

Thompson revealed that the picture he included was taken at the end of their wedding day, when most of the crew and their friends and family had departed.

“It’s one of my favorites,” he said. “It was just us. Happy anniversary and I love you.”

Last month, Ruhl uploaded a series of romantic snaps of her and her husband and asked fans to choose their favorite.

Her last Instagram post with Thompson was shared on Aug. 1. Thompson and Ruhl reunited with fellow Season Two cast members Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee for Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival.

Thompson’s most recent post with his wife was uploaded in July. He shared a series of photos of them celebrating the birthday of their dog, Greyson.

The news of Ruhl filing for divorce comes less than a week after Season Two contestants Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also revealed that they will be going their separate ways.

On Wednesday, McNeely and Jones released a joint statement on social media that revealed they are breaking up.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” they began in the statement. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

At the end of the statement, they said, “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don’t regret a single thing!”

While all of the Season Two couples have broken up, the Season One “Love Is Blind” couples are going strong. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett are still married.