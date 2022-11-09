Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey unpack their ‘Love Is Blind’ wedding

Five couples stood on the altar in the "Love Is Blind" Season Three finale — but as the finale shows, not everyone's story ended happily ever after. Cast members Zanab Jaffery and Cole Barnett's wedding was marked by a heated confrontation on the altar, which Jaffrey and Barnett unpack with TODAY.

But first, let's go over what happened in the episode.

After an emotional walk down the aisle from Jaffery's stepmom (two chairs were reserved for her biological mom and dad who died when she was young), the couple exchanged their vows.

"I fell in love with you because of how warm you made me feel and how much hope I had when I talked to you," Jaffery said to Barnett during her vows.

"I fell in love with you because of the way you talk about your relationship with God and about how you talk about your friends and your family. You are not a hard man to fall in love with and I did completely fall in love with you, sight unseen," she continued.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey in "Love Is Blind." / Netflix

But when it came time for Jaffery and Barnett to say, "I do," Jaffery instead took the opportunity to confront Barnett about everything he had done that hurt her, like compare her appearance to other cast members'.

"As much as I have wanted it to be me and have tried to manipulate myself to be that person for you, the last two months have not been picture perfect," Jaffery told Barnett. "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it's worth, you have single handedly shattered my self-confidence. I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me."

Barnett told TODAY that upon hearing Jaffrey's words, he "froze." He said he was shocked and couldn't move, hoping he wasn't going to pass out.

"It was like the most horrific thing ever," Barnett said. "Because you're standing there, and I did everything I could to get to that day and things be ready for a 'yes' and for us to get married. And then to not just have a 'no' — but to have a 'no' with this avalanche ... it's just a very heavy thing to take in front of I love most, all my friends," he added.

Jaffrey, on her end, told TODAY she left the wedding feeling "very broken and very shattered," a far cry from their connection in the show's "pods."

When Jaffery and Barnett first met, they connected over their career aspirations, religious beliefs and humor. Jaffery opened up to Barnett about her love for family, sharing that she lost her parents at a young age. But despite their strong connection in the pods, their relationship suffered in the real world.

Trouble began when they came face-to-face. In Malibu, Barnett admitted to finding Colleen Reed, with whom he also had a romance, attractive and more of his "type" than Jaffery. Their relationship continued to falter, like when when Barnett asked Jaffery whether she was bipolar toward the end of the season.

"I do think that a lot of women will resonate with the relationship Cole and I had," Jaffery told TODAY regarding his comments about her appearance.

"It was definitely something I didn't expect to experience in my 30s," Jaffery said. "Especially in a pod experience where it wasn't mean to be physical."

Self-confidence is a topic of conversation throughout this season. Alexa Alfia, another contestant, speaks openly about her being the show's first curvy contestant, and how her partner Brennon Lemieux never questions her physical appearance.

Nancy Rodriguez experiences a similar situation to Jaffery's in her relationship with Bartise Bowden. Throughout the show, Bowden tells Rodriguez that she's not his type. He said outside the pods, he would have pursued someone more like Raven Ross.

While Jaffery's confrontation at the altar shook Barnett, he said that at the moment, he and Jaffery are talking.

"A lot of the hard feelings are gone at this point," Barnett told TODAY. "We’re a year and a half past that day, and we’ve finally begun to repair things."

Jaffery told TODAY that she's enjoying living her independent life, but that her DMs are open.

"A man would be nice but I'm not really forcing anything or seeking anything out. If he wants to come correct, your girl is happy and ready," Jaffery said.