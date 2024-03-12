A psychologist weighs in on Clay’s generational trauma on 'Love is Blind'

The past and present collide for Clay Gravesande, one of the cast members of Season Six of "Love Is Blind," on his wedding day, prompting conversations about generational cycles and the effect of childhood trauma on romantic relationships.

"We are watching the perfect example of how generational curses and trauma work in relationships on Love is Blind with Clay and AD," director Tia Williams tweeted on X.

Clay, as part of the Netflix show, meets and becomes engaged to Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, without meeting face-to-face. The two get to know each other as they decide whether they'll go through with a wedding in six weeks.

During their conversations, Clay frequently mentions his parents' divorce. Clay worries he won't be faithful, since his father not only cheated on his mom during their 24-year marriage, but involved his son in his schemes. Clay says his father, Trevor Gravesande, brought him on trips where he cheated. Together, they kept secrets from his mother, Margarita Gravesande. Clay mentions this at such a frequency it inspired memes.

The day of the wedding, Clay's parents are in attendance. When Clay can't go through with the wedding, his mom, Margarita, seems to think her son's reluctance comes down to parental modeling — and tells her ex husband so.

Margarita Gravesande, during a speech that had "Love Is Blind" fans calling her the MVP of the season, says her son struggles to think of marriage vows as “sacred," since he saw them broken during his childhood.

“Kids, when they grow up and see things, it’s like, ‘Is marriage for real? Or is marriage something that you get into … and you deceive?’” she says. “And he took a lot of that to the altar with his decision.”

Speaking to TODAY.com, psychologist Kelsey Latimer says Margarita Gravesande was "spot on" with her assessment.

"Clay has taken a lot of his childhood hurts and fears to the altar with him. He needs closure, without excuses, to begin to let that go and see himself as his own man in life," Latimer says.

In the finale, Clay's father speaks about his own childhood and lack of role models, and how they impacted his behavior in his marriage to his now ex-wife. She responds that passing on his trauma was a choice.

“Although we came from broken families, that doesn’t mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids,” Margarita Gravesande says.

Latimer says Clay's decision not to marry AD may have come from a place of "fear," since he mentioned he was "like his father" previously during the season.

"Childhood can play many significant roles in the shaping of our romantic relationships later in life. For most of us, our parental figures or guardians are the main way we begin to develop a concept and picture of what love, romance and relationships look like. We may begin to internalize the patterns we see, both good and bad, and can begin to replay those patterns later in life as we engage in our own relationships," Latimer says.

Breaking this cycle, Latimer says, requires active reflection. On the show, Clay says this was the first time he was actively processing his parents' divorce.

“I never went to therapy before, so I almost feel like I was getting emotionally (broken) down through this whole process,” he says in a confessional interview.

Clay expresses that he plans to go to therapy at some point, but doesn't seem to do so during the show.

"Once we internalize concepts about the world and our place in it, those things become very difficult to push against later in life," Latimer says. "Working with a professional in individual therapy can help us create insight into our patterns and ways we can reframe our automatic thoughts which are a direct link to our core beliefs."

From her perspective as a psychologist, Latimer says that Clay's decision — and his relationship with AD — was "not a failure," because they were "honest and authentic" the entire time.

Clay, in his rejection, signaled to Latimer he knows "he has a great deal of work to do on himself that AD may be slightly further along with in that process."

Latimer thinks that if they had been given a chance to date, rather than the pressure to marry, they would not have experienced a rupture.

While Clay and AD haven't confirmed their current relationship status, AD is heartbroken in the finale, saying, “I don’t see myself continuing to date him.”

"This couple is a success and likely could keep building on that if the pressure of saying an 'I do' or 'I don’t' a couple of weeks into the relationship was not there. Clay notes that he is not rejecting her and he loves her, and all of that seems truly genuine," Latimer says.

“We are not our parent or what has happened to us in our lives. Each of us has the ability to separate ourselves from the things that have happened to us, or around us, to determine our own path. It can take people a lot of time to get there, and that is OK,” she says.