Meet the parents: See Alexa's dad and Brennon's 1st conversation in 'Love Is Blind'

In “Love Is Blind” Season 3, five couples get engaged in the first few episodes. But which pair will make it down the aisle?

The second batch of episodes drops on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and introduces a new set of challenges for the couples. Now out of the pods and Malibu, they have to meet one another's families.

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia, the first couple to get engaged in the pods, are fan favorites. Now, in this preview clip shared with TODAY, we'll see if their parents share the affection fans have for them.

Until this point, Lemieux, 32, and Alfia 27, have not faced any major problems compared to the couples.

Their bond seems to be unbreakable, but that could change after Lemieux meets Alfia’s family for the first time.

In TODAY’s exclusive clip from Episode 6, Lemieux sits down with Alfia’s father and tries to convince him that their relationship will last.

“I can promise you 100 percent just like I want to promise her — I work every day,” the water treatment engineer tells his potential father-in-law. “I’ll work my a-- off to give her the best life that she deserves.”

Alfia’s father, Adam, responds, “And I speak my mind. If I see you f--ing around and slacking off and not living up to your full potential, I’ll tell you.”

Lemieux says that his actions will prove to Adam that he is truly in love with his daughter.

“We might not have come from the same way of life or the same culture,” Lemieux says, referencing Alfia’s Israeli background. “(But) the things that we value in life are the same. We have that love for the family.”

He also gushes about Alfia’s sensitive soul and the way she cares for other people.

Adam reveals that he trusts his daughter’s judgment and hopes they are both making a smart decision.

While speaking to the camera, Adam talks about his family’s “affluent lifestyle.”

“When I thought about Alexa marrying somebody, it’s a little bit different than what I thought she would marry,” he shares. “But they 100 percent have my blessing. He’s a great guy. It’s the first relationship that I’ve seen her in where I say okay, I approve. So I’m very happy about that.”

Before the two tie the knot, Adam jokes that there is one important ritual Lemieux has to experience first as the clip ends.

In the next batch of episodes—which will be released on Oct. 26—fans will also get to see Alfia and the other contestants meet their potential in-laws.

As the couples return to everyday life in Dallas, some will start to second-guess if their marriages would work in the real world.