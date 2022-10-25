Nick and Vanessa Lachey respond to the 'Love Is Blind' eye drops debacle

Netflix’s "Love Is Blind" pods officially reopened on Oct. 20 with 30 new contestants from Dallas hoping to find love and say "I do," sight unseen. The first three episodes of the show’s third season already have some fans rooting for certain contestants while questioning others.

And yes, we’re talking about Andrew Liu.

Liu is a consultant and wildlife photographer who raised some eyebrows after he used eye drops during a confessional interview — but for what purpose? Was it to relieve dry eyes, or, as some fans suspect, to fake tears?

The moment came after fellow contestant Nancy Rodriguez turned down his marriage proposal.

Following the breakup, Liu asks producers if the cameras are rolling. He proceeds to take out eye drops from his pocket and use it on his eyes.

“It’s just too much,” Liu says. Liu then stops to ask producers, “Is it okay that I’m doing this?” The producers respond by saying, “If your eyes are hurting you, by all means.”

Liu continues to pour more eye drops into his eyes and says, “I never thought I could care for someone that could bring me to tears.”

“Love Is Blind” fans immediately took to social media to react to Liu’s seemingly "totally rehearsed" interview, as one Twitter user wrote.

“Did Andrew just fake tears on camera? I’m screaminng!,” one Twitter user wrote. “He was ready for the wave of women wanting to heal his broken heart after this aired. He just KNEW in his heart that production would edit this moment into a tender one. Congrats you played yourself.”

Others marveled about the fact that the moment made it onto the show at all, joking that "Love Is Blind" producers were plotting against Liu. One Twitter user used a picture of a winking Agatha Harkness from “Wanda Vision” to make fun of this alleged dynamic.

Another Twitter user took the perspective of a cameraman watching the article.

Members of the "Love Is Blind" universe also jumped into the conversation. Speaking to TODAY for their partnership with Hotels.com, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey weighed in on what did (or didn't) happen.

"It was so dry on set," Nick Lachey said, joking. "That was a moment and he certainly is going to have to live with that one for a while."

"You're going to get all kinds of people on these shows. But at the end of the day, the cream rises to the top. The people at the end of it are going to be there for a reason — because they really wanted to be there and find love," Vanessa Lachey said.

Season Two contestant, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee took to his Instagram Stories on Oct. 21 to give his take on the situation.

Chatterjee, who had his own controversy on the show, wrote, per E! News, “Watching through this season last night ... and...What did I do that was so bad again?”

For Rodriguez, the scene was confirmation that "something was off" with her potential suitor, she told Newsweek.

"When I saw that scene, it just really confirmed and validated that I made the right choice to say ‘no’ to someone who wasn’t in this experiment and this experience for the real reasons," she said. Rodriguez went on to accept Bartise Bowden’s proposal.

While many fans assumed that Liu was using eye drops to fake cry — a technique often used by actors — that might not actually be the case.

As Vanessa Lachey said, “You’re going to have to ask him. Nobody knows why.

As for what Liu has to say? The cast member has been sharing fans' reactions to the moment on his Instagram stories, but has not shared what was going through his head in the moment.