The cast members of "Love is Blind" Season Three are back for “After the Altar," a three-part special that examines how their lives changed since the show's premiere last February.

More specifically, the show, out Feb. 10, is poised to clarify and comment on cast progressions that have existed, until now, in the realm of rumors.

In the trailer, released Jan. 31, Raven Ross confirms that ex-fiancé Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, cheated on her.

“SK cheated on me. I truly had no idea,” Ross says through tears.

Alagbada declined to propose at the altar, but the couple stayed together, unveiling their relationship status at the reunion. Soon after, rumors about Alagbada cheating swirled on TikTok, where women alleged they were in a relationship with him. Alagbada denied the rumors. "All the allegations about me cheating are false,” the 34-year-old told Life & Style, saying he was a "single guy" at the time. By Nov. 20, they broke up, posting identical statements to their Instagram stories.

But is their story really done? In the trailer, Alagbada seems to be down on one knee, proposing. “I’m ready for the new chapter. I still believe in love,” Raven says.

Other updates from the trailer include Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett speaking after their relationship blew up at the altar, and exes Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez saying they catch up frequently — even if her family doesn't approve. (Her mom compares Bowden to "that poop emoji.")

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are married, but their living situation is questioned by other cast members. Brennon Lemieux, who is married to Alexa Alfia Lemieux, questions why Reed and Bolton still don't live together.

“It’s not that we don’t want to live together,” Bolton says.

“But you’re not,” Brennon Lemiuex says.

So, why don't they move in? We'll wait to find out.