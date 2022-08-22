‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 trailer brings new drama for cast

The cast from Season Two of “Love Is Blind” — who refer to themselves as the “Pod Squad” — are back and they are bringing their nonstop drama with them.

On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for the second season of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” which catches up with the couples from the show who decided to say “I do” as well as the singles who called it quits.

In the teaser, all of the Season Two stars, like Natalie Lee, Shayne Jansen, Shaina Hurley, Deepti Vempati, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, reunite. They confront one another about comments made on the show and everything that has transpired since cameras stopped rolling.

At the beginning of the clip, Mallory Zapata reveals that Sal Perez —who broke up with her on their wedding day — has moved on.

“It’s just hard,” she shares through tears as Perez kisses another woman.

Meanwhile, Jansen confirms that he is still looking for love after being left at the altar by Lee.

While Lee tells the camera that Jansen has a problem with lying, Kyle Abrams labels Lee “an instigator” in his confessional.

Natalie Lee in the second season of Netflix's "Love Is Blind: After the Altar." Netflix via YouTube

Hurley, who formed a connection with Jansen and butted heads with Lee during Season Two, also makes an appearance. She meets up with Jansen in one snippet and reveals, “Lee is telling everybody that she found really inappropriate messages between me and you.”

Lee calls Hurley “the other woman” in her relationship with Jansen and adds, “Much more has happened. I need to tell my truth.”

The special will also focus on a budding new romance. Following the reunion episode, which was released in March, fans noticed some chemistry between Vempati and Abrams on social media. The two seem to be getting closer in the “After the Altar” special.

“I just want to be around him all the time, honestly,” Vempati gushes about Abrams. However, toward the end of the teaser she worries that a potential relationship would not work.

In between the drama surrounding the single contestants, the trailer also suggests that McNeely and Jones, who married at the end of Season Two, are struggling.

“Is this a mistake that we made or is it something that should be fought for?” she asks her husband. The teaser then cuts to clips of McNeely and Jones and couple Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl — who also wedded in Season Two — sharing a kiss.

Although “Love Is Blind” fans will have to wait until the special drops on Sept. 16 to find out what unfolds, they can already anticipate what will happen between McNeely and Jones and Thompson and Ruhl.

The release of the “After the Altar” Season Two trailer follows recent news that both McNeely and Jones and Thompson and Ruhl are separating.

McNeely and Jones were the first couple to confirm their breakup. On Wednesday, the newlyweds released a joint statement on Instagram that said they “have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.”

They continued, “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

On Sunday, TODAY received a copy of Ruhl and Thompson’s divorce papers. The documents showed that Ruhl filed a petition for the dissolution of her marriage on Aug. 15.

Netflix has not confirmed how many episodes of Season Two of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” will be released. But, if it is similar to the first season, then viewers can expect three 45-minute episodes filled with romance, arguments and tears.