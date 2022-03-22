‘Love Is Blind’ star Shayne Jansen shares before and after pics of weight loss

Shayne Jansen is prioritizing himself and showcasing some self-love.

Last Thursday, the "Love Is Blind" star showed off his epic weight loss when he shared before and after pictures on Instagram.

"It’s amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel," Jansen captioned the photos. "I’ve come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself."

Jansen's "Love Is Blind" co-star Nick Thompson showed support for his weight-loss journey with a lighthearted comment.

"Maybe I should finally agree to workout with you," he joked.

"You win the internet today lmao dammit," Jansen joked back.

"Haha I’ll never forget the look on your face when I told you I wasn’t going to work out with you🤣," Thompson replied.

"Devastated," Jansen said.

In mid-March, Jansen hilariously shared a video of himself doing a "model walk" on the treadmill while wearing a white crop top.

"We love a good crop top 🙈," Jansen captioned another photo of himself wearing the shirt.

"Why you wearing my shirt!" "Love Is Blind" star Kyle Abrams commented. Thompson also wrote in the comments, saying, "Thanks. We were all wondering what you were wearing."

Jansen became a public figure after season two of "Love Is Blind" premiered on Netflix in February. The realtor found love with fellow castmate Natalie Lee during the show, but on the day before their wedding, the two got into an argument that left Lee unsure of their future together. Lee ultimately decided not to go through with their marriage on their wedding day.

But that wasn't the end of their love story. In early March, Lee told People that she and Jansen rekindled their romance after the cameras stopped rolling.

“A week after our wedding, we started dating again,” she said at the time. “Maybe it’s not dating — we continued our engagement again. We were together for several months.”

However, their continued romance was short-lived.

“I think at the end of it, we realized that we’re very different people with different needs and wants that we can’t fulfill for one another,” she explained.

“Shayne and I are friends,” Lee added. “I will always be bonded to him through this experience and journey that we had. I wish him all the best, I wish him a lot of happiness.

“I fell in love blindly and I think Shayne did, as well."