Brother of ‘Love Is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati slams sister’s ‘loser’ fiance

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” season two.

The brother of “Love Is Blind” star Deepti Vempati did not mince words when it came to sharing his opinion of her fiancé on the hit Netflix reality show.

“Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” Vempati’s brother, Sunny, wrote as part of a lengthy Instagram post.

Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee were one of the couples that made it to the altar during season two, but they ended up not saying “I do.”

“I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact that you’ve made on my life. But, no, I cannot marry you,” Vempati told Chatterjee at the altar.

She added, “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say ‘no.’”

Chatterjee sparked controversy throughout the season with his comments about Vempati’s physical appearance. While they were dating in the pods, he appeared to ask Vempati indirectly about her weight and size.

And after they got engaged and met in person, Chatterjee made comments to other men on the show about how he did not feel physical chemistry with Vempati.

“I do not… I’m not physically attracted to her, man. It feels like I’m with my aunt or something,” he said during one episode.

Vempati’s brother slammed Chatterjee for saying these things behind his sister’s back.

“You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life."

He also accused Chatterjee of being disingenous and taking advantage of his family's generosity.

“In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit’, no one forced you to say those words,” he said. “We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the f--- away from my sister.”

“Fin. Don’t @ me,” he added, along with some mic drop emoji.

Vempati shared her brother’s post in her own Instagram story, along with the caption, “The love and support from my family is unmatched.”

Vempati, who appeared to be sharing the Instagram message jointly with his wife, Hina Merchant Vempati, also praised his sister’s kindness and strength in his recent post.

Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!!!! We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman; you’ve inspired so many people to realize their self worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less,” he wrote.

“We wish you didn’t pick that (clown emoji) but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people,” he added.