"Love Is Blind" Season Five is not "Love Is Blind" Season Four, as the reunion shows.

Whereas that season produced multiple couples that are still together, the most recent Houston-based season has just one.

That's right, one.

So, which couple made it across the finish line, joining couples like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi in "Love Is Blind" wedded bliss?

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James 'Milton' Johnson IV

Are they still together? Yes

Milton's enthusiastic fanbase will be happy to know that he's still happily married. The couple got their relationship status out of the way early on in the reunion.

Married life has changed Milton's relationship to work, he said.

"Now, 5:30 hits, and I gotta get home to my life. Two years ago I couldn't have imagined feeling this way and being this way," Milton said.

The couple said Milton's once hesitant family has now welcomed Lydia with open arms. "It got to a point when I call mom when I'm like, 'Your son is aggravating me. I need somewhere to vent.' And she's like, 'Let's go grab dinner, sweetie,'" Lydia said.

She said she loves Milton's family "dearly." Milton said her presence has also changed the family.

"Lydia's made my parents so soft and so different from what we grew up with," Milton said.

Here's how the rest of the couples from Season Five of "Love Is Blind" fared.

Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata

Are they still together? No

Stacy and Izzy broke up after the wedding. Izzy said yes, but Stacy was unable to go through with the marriage.

"I love you even more than I can even explain. I want to give you that reassurance. I do want you, and I want to say yes. But I would be doing you and I a disservice to say I do when I feel like there are a lot of things we need. More than anything, we need time," Stacy said at the altar.

At the reunion, she reflected on her response, saying her gut said "(they) weren't ready" for marriage.

With a kiss at the altar, it seemed as if the couple would continue. They decided to take a week off.

"It was a really hard week for me," Izzy said. "After day three or four, I was like, 'I miss you, I need you...' I didn't know what was happening I didn't know if you were my fiancée. I didn't know where anything was going."

They went out on a date and talked at Stacy's place. "Something in my gut knew something was off," Izzy said. Turned out Stacy felt she "couldn't" move forward.

"I was so mad at her after that because I thought we were really going to try," Izzy said. "I was so upset that I walked out and I didn't talk to her for a year."

Stacy felt they needed to "start over," and Izzy "didn't want to go backwards."

A year later, they ran into each other at a bar. Stacy was with her family, who was happy to see Izzy.

"It was the best feeling, to see her again," Izzy said.

They hung out a few more times and did "share a kiss."

"But we knew it was best not to hurt each other and confuse each other again," Izzy said.

Today, they have a "great friendship," he said.

Stacy and Izzy are now in other relationships. They once accidentally went on a double date — each with another person —and had to sit through a cooking class all together.

Johnie Maraist and Christopher Fox

Are they still together? No

Johnie and Chris had a bumpy road on the show — and it continued in the reunion. They connected in the pods, but Johnie ultimately broke up with him to pursue Izzy ... who was already set on Stacy.

When Johnie went back to Chris in the pods, he rejected her.

Then, the two met at the airport on the way home and started dating. Chris and Johnie attended a party together with some of the Season Five cast, and he defended her during a fight with Izzy and Stacy.

Chris told TODAY.com that he had "fallen in love" with Johnie and that's why he decided to pursue a relationship with her.

“When you finally meet somebody that you have that kind of emotional bond with, that you’ve fallen in love with, you don’t just mess that up because of something outside of your control,” he said.

But the reunion shows that Chris, indeed, may have "messed up" something.

Johnie explained that while she and Chris were dating, he left the state for a wedding. They were out of touch. Then, she found out that "Chris was seeing someone else" after a friend spotted them together.

"I never saw him again," Johnie said.

Both confirmed he started dating someone else while he was still dating Johnie.

"I didn't handle the situation ... properly," Chris said.

He said "not being forthcoming" was one of his "biggest regrets," and he apologized to Johnie.

Chris is still dating the woman.

"We're very happy together. I'm sorry if that hurts to hear. The whole experiment is to find yourself and then find someone who accepts you for who you are. That's what I found, and I wouldn't change that for anything," Chris said.

Johnie is also in another relationship.

A year later, Johnie ran into her first pod crush Izzy at a club with other “Love Is Blind” cast members, and they kissed.

Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha

Are they still together? No

Aaliyah confirmed that she and Uche "tried to" date after filming, but it ended for "many reasons."

Aaliyah said Uche mentioned to other cast members that she wasn't "the type of woman that he normally found attractive."

"His tone with me was still so very mean and kind of condescending," she said. "I was shocked to see some of the scenes that were shown (at the barbecue). That's not the person I felt like I talked to in the pods."

While dating, Aaliyah said she felt Uche had changed, and he was more like "barbecue Uche."

Uche was invited to attend the reunion but declined. Aaliyah said she is now dating someone who treats her "like a queen."

Taylor Rue and JP Pierce

Are they still together? No

Taylor and JP never made it out of Mexico. They broke up after a fight about Taylor's desire to wear makeup.

JP said watching the show was "not fun."

"It was hard going through it and even harder to watch," he said.

He said he "should've done more." The cameras made him "nervous" and "freak out," he siad.

Taylor didn't seem to take that excuse, asking why he didn't talk to her when the cameras weren't there.

"You did not try," she said.

And on that makeup debate? JP apologized and said he "genuinely" just wanted to tell her "she looked beautiful without makeup." He still said the makeup looks "fake."

Taylor forgave him and said she hopes he "learned from it."

Taylor and JP are both dating other people.