"Love Is Blind" Season Three has come to a close. After a drama-filled season, two couples are now living married lives, while the other three couples have moved on to bigger and better things. (But let's not forget that SK Alagbada and Raven Ross announced they're dating again on the season reunion.)

With Season Three over, people are naturally curious to know if the show's been renewed for another season. Spoiler alert: It has been! In fact, it's already been filmed.

Speaking to Women's Health, host Nick Lachey said the show has filmed through Season Five.

Keep reading to learn more about what we know about the next season of the show — including hints about the city it might take place in.

Netflix

When will Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind' air?

In March 2022, Netflix announced that the show was renewed for more seasons.

Netflix hasn't released a release date or information about what city the next seasons will take place in. However, a local Seattle newspaper reported that "Love Is Blind" was filming in the Capitol Hill area in May 2022.

No word on the cast yet, either

Speaking to Women's Health, host Nick Lachey said audiences will continue to see more diversity among the cast.

"Speaking as someone who’s there from day one, and sees all the people that are there from day one, I do think that they’ve done a good job of trying to cast diversely and will continue to. You’ll see that in Season Three and Four and Five.”

The show was previously criticized for lack of body diversity. Alexa Alfia, a contestant on Season Three, is the first curvy woman on the show. Throughout her season, she spoke out about her body and the pressure she's felt to change.

Season One contestant Lauren Speed took to Twitter to comment on the lack of Black women who progress past the pods in the show.

What fans want to see in the Season 4

With Season Three done, fans are eager for the next season to begin. Some have taken to social media to share their thoughts on what it should look like (never mind the fact that it's already been filmed).

"Throw Cole on season 4 and let this man get a redo!" one user wrote on Twitter.

Another user said, " Love Is Blind season 4 should all be divorced people in their 40s."

Other fans are calling for the show to provide contestants with mental health resources during the process.

"If there is another season #4 on this show you all need to have all the individuals seek a therapist or marriage counseling prior to getting married," one user said on Twitter.