Warning: Spoilers from the season finale of “Love Is Blind” Season Four are ahead.

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin became the first "Love Is Blind" Season Four couple to tie the knot in the show's finale.

The day of the finale, Kwame took to social media with a message for fans skeptical of the couple’s bond: There’s more to Kwame and Chelsea than "Love Is Blind" showed.

In an Instagram post on April 14, Kwame posted a series of photos and videos of him and Chelsea from moments not seen in the 12-episode show.

“All of this content was taken during our engagement, when the big cameras weren’t on us. We got to enjoy life, and communicate, in the ways that feel most natural to us,” he wrote in the caption.

Kwame made it clear that the post was written as a response to online chatter saying the couple was ill-matched or not enthusiastic about one another.

"Just a quick response to anyone saying 'they have no chemistry,' or 'they don’t even love each other'.. based on what you saw, I don’t blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!" he continues.

Kwame's post drew the attention of Brett Brown, another cast member on the show, who commented on Instagram that there's more to a "Love Is Blind" relationship than what audiences see.

"Beautiful post Kwame! What is shown on TV is such a boiled down version of all of our relationships for the good and bad. Glad you’re showing your relationship on your terms," Brett wrote.

Supportive fans also chimed in.

"Haven’t watched the new posts but all the the best. You don’t deserve all the hate you have been getting on the internet. Stay strong," one fan commented.

"I’m so happy you both found each other and decided to get married ... you are an amazing match!!!!," another fan wrote.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Chelsea gave an update about their relationship, saying that since the finale, she has met Kwame's mom, who was previously unsupportive of their marriage.

Kwame told TODAY.com he’s come to appreciate his mom’s approach.

“I’ve realized this is more complicated, even when you take the experiment and the show out of it. Meeting someone and getting married is such a complicated situation,” he said.

“It made sense that she wanted me to take more time and be more considerate of what the journey really is. But we’re on great terms right now,” he continued.