From the network that brought you “90 Day Fiancé,” “Sister Wives” and “MILF Manor,” comes the newest reality dating, “Love & Translation,” that brings singles from all around the world into one luxurious villa.

Their only obstacle? A language barrier.

In TLC’s upcoming reality series, which premieres on Jan. 21, 2024, a group of 12 single women from different countries, who do not speak English, arrive at a villa hoping to find the American man of their dreams.

They meet three bachelors — 24-year-old Kahlil from Texas, 30-year-old Tripp from California and 21-year-old Dylan from Florida — who seem surprised to learn they don’t know how to communicate with any of the women.

TLC released the first trailer for the series Dec. 6. In it, one of the women, speaking in Spanish, asks where the men where they are from. “Say what?” Kahlil replies.

Apparently, the the language barrier was a twist for the contestants. Tripp pulls all the women together to determine if any of them speak English. When the women say “no,” the bachelors wonder how they are supposed to get to know the women and potentially find a relationship.

As the trailer explains, the contestants do not have a translator to lean on for help. The clip then shows the contestants making different noises to explain their interests and other biographical details.

The singles may not share a language but they have the same goal: Finding love.

“I was born to be loved,” Airi, a 20-year-old from Japan, says. “And I was born to love another person.”

Another gushes about the men in Spanish, saying, “I think American men are gentlemen. They treat women very well.”

But it turns out that even a language barrier cannot stop reality television show contestants from delivering plenty of chemistry and drama.

A few romantic dates and kisses are shown before the mood of the clip changes. Some of the women criticize the bachelors and Leidi, a 28-year-old from Colombia, says she feels “humiliated.”

Dylan then appears to have second thoughts about one of his connections. “I’m not gonna call it a mistake, but it’s a decision that I made and that I have to deal with,” he says with tears in his eyes.

The teaser ends with Gisele, a 29-year-old from Brazil, repeating, “Don’t talk to me anymore!” seemingly to one of the bachelors, before she slams a door and leaves.

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed some more details about what fans can expect from the show in a statement.

“With challenges that include utilizing the five senses such as uninterrupted eye gazing and pheromone attraction tests, as well as adrenaline-pumping group date activities, these singles will try to learn about each other without the gift of language,” the company said. “And if the singles aren’t feeling that loving feeling with anyone, they can pack up their bags and look for love elsewhere.”

The international romances will begin Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.