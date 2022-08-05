'Lost’ star Dominic Monaghan says he’s never watched the series

Dominic Monaghan played Charlie Pace in the hit ABC series "Lost," though he hasn't seen his performance in that role for himself.

Monaghan, 45, says he rarely looks at the TV shows and movies that he's done in his career, including "Lost."

Monaghan on "Lost," which aired from 2004-2010 Reisig and Taylor / Disney General Entertainment Content

“It’s just not something I do,” the "Lord of the Rings" actor told People in its latest issue. “I lived those things so completely, I don’t need to repeat them to have the experience.”

Though he's never seen an episode of "Lost," Monaghan appreciates how much fans love the show.

“I’m aware that it was a good show and I’m aware that clearly people are continuing to like it now,” he said. “People will come over to me on the street and they’ve written ‘Not Penny’s Boat’ on their hand or people will tell me that it was their favorite character or that their kids have just got into it.”

“It’s certainly found an audience and continues to do so,” Monaghan continued. “It became kind of a piece of pop culture. I was happy to be involved in a show that for a while there was the biggest TV show in the world.”

After "Lost," Monaghan has taken on prominent roles like Beaumont in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" and Paul Sarno in the sci-fi series "Moonhaven," which was recently renewed for a second season.

Monaghan in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." AJ Pics / Alamy

Monaghan said he used to have doubts about how far he would get as an actor.

“In my early to late 20s, I was still struggling to think, ‘Is this something that I could do for the rest of my life, or am I eventually going to have to grow up and get a proper job?’” he said. “I think sometimes you could miss huge elements of your career by worrying about what the next job is.”

“I’m aware that being on-set makes me a very fortunate actor,” he added elsewhere in the interview. “I’ve learned to live in the moment.”