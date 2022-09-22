Lori Loughlin to star in rom-com in one of her first roles since prison

Lori Loughlin is set to star in her first romantic comedy since serving a two-month prison sentence in 2020 for her involvement in a college admissions scandal.

The former “Full House” actor, 58, will star in “Fall Into Winter” on Great American Family, the network announced Sept. 22.

“Fall Into Winter" tells the story of Keely (Loughlin), a woman who is aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to Brooks, his best friend — and her nemesis — from high school. She soon finds that both she and Brooks have been hurt before and have their guards up. Could fate have brought them together?

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

"Fall Into Winter" begins production in October and will premiere in January 2023.

The movie marks Loughlin's second project for the Great American Family network since leaving prison. She previously reprised her “When Calls the Heart” character, Abigail Stanton, for the second season of its spinoff series “When Hope Calls.”

“When Hope Calls” aired its first season on Hallmark’s streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now. The Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin in 2019 amid her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam.

Loughlin's former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure has a connection with Great American Media, developing, producing and starring in projects for it. She's producing a Christmas movie for Great American Family featuring another "Full House" alum, Andrea Barber.

In 2020, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 in an effort to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, gain admission into the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as athletic recruits.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was sentenced to a two-month prison term and was released in December 2020. The actor also paid a $150,000 fine and completed a community service requirement after leaving prison.

Giannulli served about five months in prison and was released in April 2021.