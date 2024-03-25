George Lopez is returning to the small screen with Season Two of his series "Lopez vs Lopez."

Many remember the comedy legend from his self-named sitcom, "The George Lopez Show." In season one of “Lopez vs Lopez,” the sitcom king stepped into the world of another dysfunctional but loving family. This time, he acted alongside his daughter, Mayan Lopez.

Below, TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the newest season of the hit comedy series.

In the clip, Brice Gonzalez, the 7-year-old actor who plays Chance, Mayan Lopez's 5-year-old son on the show, adorably asks the rest of the cast to preview the season.

The cast amusingly responds to his series of questions while also providing an update on what the Lopez family, both real and fictional, has been up to since we last saw them in Season One.

Brice Gonzalez as Chance and George Lopez as George in season 2 of "Lopez vs Lopez." Nicole Weingart / NBC

When does Season 2 of 'Lopez vs Lopez' premiere?

The series will premiere on ABC on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and 7 p.m. CT. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.

Which cast members are coming back?

In addition to George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, the cast also stars Selenis Leyva who plays Mayan’s mother and George’s ex-wife. Mayan’s boyfriend, Quinten, is played by Matt Shively.

When asked what the cast was up to since the show’s hiatus, George Lopez jokes that he was “letting (his) hair grow, and just enjoying the time off waiting to come back and be with (everyone).”

Mayan Lopez seconded her father’s excitement to start Season Two. She also reflected on how her relationship with her father has changed since co-starring in the show.

“We’ve grown a lot and I think we have a really great working relationship now,” she says in the first-look interview.

George Lopez as George and Mayan Lopez as Mayan in season 2 of "Lopez vs Lopez." Nicole Weingart / NBC

What happened in Season 1 of 'Lopez vs Lopez'?

Mayan Lopez, in the video, says Season Two has opportunities for "Mayan to bond with her dad," because her character has bought into the family moving business.

Tension also seems to be brewing in Season Two, with George's on-screen ex-wife buying into the family business. Mayan Lopez jokes that this plot will bring back some "Mayan in the middle dynamics."

George Lopez as George and Selenis Leyva as Rosie in season 2 of "Lopez vs Lopez." Nicole Weingart / NBC

Luckily, "Mayan and Quinten are stronger than ever," Shively says.

George Lopez (the character) grappled with alcohol addiction in Season One. As of the teaser, he is now sober.