When there are two Bachelorettes in one season, anything can happen. But what happened during Episode Five, in retrospect, is obvious — because it's exactly what leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey feared would happen. Windey called the situation her "worst nightmare."

In short, one man professed his feelings for one of the leads — before deciding to pursue the other.

But before unpacking Logan Palmer's Great Flip Flop, let's rewind to the fateful first night at the Bachelorette mansion, where the seeds were planted that blossomed into tonight's episode's mess.

Both Recchia and Windey developed feelings for Palmer, a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, Calif. Palmer was the only contestant, of the 32 men in the running for the Bachelorettes’ hearts, to kiss both women on the first night.

As for what they see in him? Based on his official bio, Logan’s “lifelong crush” is Elaine from “Seinfeld.” Witty and self-aware, Logan’s ideal woman is “artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars.”

In the third episode, when Recchia and Windey divided the contestants into "teams," Recchia chose Palmer. While he accepted her rose, he said he harbored feelings for Windey, and often spoke about their kiss.

Two episodes later, and Palmer was itching enough to make his feelings known. He approached Recchia in Episode Five and id he no longer wanted to pursue a relationship with her. “It’s been hard for me moving forward, to kind of forget about that connection ... I’m going to have to step away from pursuing things with you,” he said.

Following multiple rejections, Recchia was set aback to the point t that e needed a heart-to-heart with host Jesse PalmerShe ended up cancelling her group date.

“I want to really apologize to you all,” Recchia said to the group. “This morning, Logan did come to my room. He told me that he is interested in pursuing a relationship with Gabby and this is something that Gabby and I … it was kind of our biggest fear. I thought we were farther enough in this process where this wasn’t going to happen. It’s just tough, the constant rejection. And I do want to like, open the floor, if you guys don’t want to be here, you do not have to be.”

Logan went on to explain his feelings to Windey. Windey, saying she was speaking candidly, revealed Logan was their "only overlap," or the only man they both h had elings for.

Before accepting hihim back into her flockWindey checks with Recchia.a“I just want to check in with Rachel,” she said. “I want to always, always, always put my friends first.”

Windey ultimately gives Palmer another chance, much to the chagrin of the other members of Team Gabby.

During the final rose ceremony, Windey y gavealmer a rose, indicating that she, too, been pining for Palmer when he was a brief member of Team Rachel. By doing so, , Windey sent home Mario Vassal— who received her first impression rose — and Michael Vaughan.

On Twitter, fans responded to Palmer's great save with skepticism.

Palmer may have won over both Recchia and Windey — but he doesn't appear to have Bachelor Nation in his good graces.