Lizzo shares her takes on the ‘Love Is Blind’ weddings — and her idea for a spinoff

While watching the "Love Is Blind" Season Three finale, Lizzo wasn't afraid to share her hot takes — including her hopes for a spinoff on Alexa Alfia’s family.

"I need a reality show about Alexa's family stat," Lizzo said. "They are all gorgeous."

The "Love Is Blind" Season Three finale hit Netflix on Nov. 9. And since then, the world can't stop talking about it — even Lizzo. During the episode, she recorded her reactions on TikTok as two couples said "I do" on their wedding day, including Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. (The three other couples left unmarried.)

“SLAYYYY,” Lizzo screamed as she watched Alfia walk down the aisle. She also offered to give her Yitty — Lizzo's shapewear line.

When Lemieux met Alfia’s family for the first-time people quickly fell in love with them (apparently Lizzo did too.) Alfia comes from a big Israeli family and is one of six siblings. During Lemieux's first conversation with Alfia's dad, Adam, Lemieux gets Adam's blessing after convincing him that he is committed to his daughter.

Alfia and Lemieux's relationship was a fan favorite throughout the season. Unlike other couples, they were relatively drama-free (even when Alfia told Lemieux he could only have a small part of her walk-in closet and asked him to get a prenup.)

The two first bonded in the pods over their love for food, specifically shakshuka (an Israeli dish made of eggs, tomatoes and spices.) Despite their religious and cultural differences, they fell in love and left the pods engaged. During the season ,Alfia also opened up about being the first curvy woman on the reality show, and how Lemieux never questions her physical appearance.

Alexa Alfia and family with Brennon Lemieux before their wedding in Season Three of "Love Is Blind." Netflix

But Alfia and Lemieux weren't the only couple Lizzo reacted to. The singer also shared her hot takes on Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden's relationship.

She said knew that Bowden would say no to Rodriguez.

"Nancy, I just wish, I just really want you to let everyone in your family and your ancestors just cuss him out," Lizzo said.

Lizzo also filmed a response on TikTok to the Cuties story between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett from the reunion episode. But she decided to delete it.

"It's too controversial," she said. "Honestly I need to redo it, so look out for it.

In another reaction video, Lizzo gave her overall opinion of the season. She said that Zanab definitely has Virgo in her star chart, even though she doesn't know when her birthday is.

But out of all the contestants, Lizzo expressed that she has top two favorites this season.

"I love Alexa, I love Raven," Lizzo said. "I'm sorry, those are my favs this season."