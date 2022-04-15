Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry’s mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 93

Liz Sheridan, who made TV audiences laugh playing Jerry Seinfeld’s doting mom on the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," has died.

Sheridan passed peacefully in her sleep from natural causes Friday morning in New York, her manager, Amanda Hendon, told NBC News. She was 93.

The veteran actor's death comes nearly two weeks after the death, also at 93, of her "Seinfeld" co-star Estelle Harris, who played the mom of George Costanza (Jason Alexander).

Liz Sheridan, center, and co-stars Jerry Seinfeld and Barney Martin in a scene from "Seinfeld." Getty Images

Sheridan's career on stage and screen began decades before she landed the role of Helen Seinfeld, appearing on every season of the hit comedy during its 1989-98 run, often alongside her TV husband Barney Martin, who died in 2005.

Prior to "Seinfeld," Sheridan appeared as the cantankerous neighbor Raquel Ochmonek in more than two dozen episodes of the NBC sitcom "ALF" from 1986 until 1990.

She also voiced the role of Mrs. Stillman in the mid- to late 1990s animated series "Life with Louie," starring comedian Louie Anderson.

Her Broadway credits include a starring role opposite Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd in the 1977 musical "Happy End."

As a young dancer in the early 1950s, Sheridan embarked on a romantic relationship with doomed Hollywood star James Dean. She later wrote about the romance in her 2000 book, "Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean."

Sheridan described the relationship as “just kind of magical” during a 1996 interview with People, adding, “It was the first love for both of us.”

Sheridan married jazz trumpeter and writer Dale Wales in 1985. The couple remained together until Wales' death in 2003. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.