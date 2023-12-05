The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 finale has arrived.
After an eventful season filled with tears, triumphs and testing the couples with their weekly routines, only one can be named the “DWTS” champion and take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
The Dec. 5 finale will be one for the books as the five remaining couples perform two dances during the three-hour-long finale.
With their sights set on being crowned the winner, still in the competition are Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz and Xochitl Gomez.
Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, alongside hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, will be delivering a jam-packed night with an opening number featuring all the Season 32 couples.
Hough and Ribeiro will also have their own performance, which will include surprise guests. Additionally, Jason Mraz, who is still in the competition, will perform his hit “I Feel Like Dancing.”
And that’s not it! Season 31 winners Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are returning to the stage for a special routine.
TODAY.com will be keeping you updated with all the can’t- miss performances, special moments and more before the Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” winner is announced.
How to vote for your favorite 'DWTS' couple during the finale
The "Dancing With the Stars" finale will begin at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the respective time zone. However, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET and CT time zones. For people in the PT time zones, they can vote from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT.
During that time, online voting will also be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com. Additionally, viewers with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text).
The scores and votes from the last week’s semifinals will be carried over and combined with live viewer votes and judges’ scores from the finale to determine which couple will win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, per the "DWTS" press release.
The dances and songs the couples will dance in the freestyle round
The stars will then return to the ballroom to perform a second dance with their partners in the freestyle round. Some couples will be giving it their all by dancing to one song. However, a number of them are taking a risk and doing a medley.
- Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a freestyle to “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin
- Ariana Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a freestyle to “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé /“Level Up” by Ciara.
- Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a freestyle to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child /“Suéltate” by Sam i & Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta & BIA
- Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a freestyle to “Que Calor” by District 78
- Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a freestyle to “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift /“Papi” by Jennifer Lopez
The songs and dances couples will perform during the ‘DWTS’ finale
The five finalists will first perform during the redemption round, with the judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli giving them a score between 1 to 10 for a total of 30.
See what each star and their partner will dance to in the first round.
- Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra
- Ariana Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls
- Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla
- Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry
- Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Salsa to “Get On Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan
Who is left in the 'DWTS' competition?
After the semifinals, no one was eliminated and the five remaining couples still have a chance to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during the "Dancing With the Stars" finale.
Check out which couples are still in the running.
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber
- Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov
- Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev
- Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy