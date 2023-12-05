The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 finale has arrived.

After an eventful season filled with tears, triumphs and testing the couples with their weekly routines, only one can be named the “DWTS” champion and take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The Dec. 5 finale will be one for the books as the five remaining couples perform two dances during the three-hour-long finale.

With their sights set on being crowned the winner, still in the competition are Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz and Xochitl Gomez.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, alongside hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, will be delivering a jam-packed night with an opening number featuring all the Season 32 couples.

Hough and Ribeiro will also have their own performance, which will include surprise guests. Additionally, Jason Mraz, who is still in the competition, will perform his hit “I Feel Like Dancing.”

And that’s not it! Season 31 winners Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are returning to the stage for a special routine.

TODAY.com will be keeping you updated with all the can’t- miss performances, special moments and more before the Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” winner is announced.