Lisa Vanderpump on if she'd return to 'RHOBH' after Lisa Rinna exit

Would Lisa Vanderpump consider returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” now that her alleged nemesis Lisa Rinna has left the show? The reality star and fan favorite seems to be keeping her options open.

During an interview with Vanderpump this week, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen asked the 62-year-old if Rinna's departure might inspire her to join the cast once again.

"Oh Rinna’s finally gone? What, did she leave or was she fired?" Vanderpump coyly asked then grinned.

“She’s on a brief pause,” Cohen replied and his guest laughed.

An original cast member, Vanderpump left the show during Season Nine. Rinna recently announced that she was parting ways with the reality series after 12 seasons.

During her interview with Cohen, the reality star suggested that Rinna might not have left the show so willingly.

"I know she was fired," she asserted.

"There's nothing that I can say here," Cohen replied, trying his best to keep a straight face.

"Nobody ever leaves that show (with) the money they make," Vanderpump said. "No, OK, so I'm gonna get a lot of s--- tomorrow but it's worth it."

The TV personality went on to address the real question at hand: Would she ever return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?"

"You know what? We've talked about it. You (Cohen) said the door's always open and you’re kind of on the right path with one (Rinna) gone, there's just a few more (of her co-stars) to go," she said.

"Oh boy," Cohen replied.

Rumors have swirled for years that Vanderpump and Rinna are in a longstanding feud. Vanderpump even tweeted the following message when she heard that her former co-star was leaving the show: "Ding Dong."

Meanwhile, Cohen recently reacted to the news of Rinna's departure.

“She has been really a huge part of Beverly Hills, and I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do,” he said during an episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” in January.

The TV personality then referenced another Bravo star, Tamra Judge, who announced that the was leaving “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after Season 14 only to return by Season 17.

“Tamra ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘You know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back,’” Cohen said. “So I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back.”