Lisa Kudrow says her son didn’t think she was the funniest person on ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow's 24-year-old son, Julian, is not a big fan of her character on "Friends."

During a Wednesday appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Kudrow, 58, revealed that Julian saw the show when he was in grade school and was "impressed" by what he saw.

"He said, ‘It’s actually really funny,'" Kudrow recalled.

But the only thing Julian couldn’t wrap his mind around was the female characters. In his opinion, the male leads were "so funny."

Once he told his mom this, Julian realized he made a mistake and quickly tried to backtrack on his thoughts.

"He's like, 'No, I mean you're funny too," Kudrow recalled him telling her.

However, the damage was already done.

"Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, f--- you," Kudrow joked. "I mean, I thought it. I didn't say it."

"It's not required that you're a fan," she added. "You don't have to like what I do. But don't be so demeaning!"

Lisa Kudrow (L) and Julian Murray Stern arrive at the P.S. Arts' The Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Another show that Julien has watched is his mom's 2005 series, "The Comeback," where she plays a struggling actor who tries to find fame again.

Kudrow noted that her son saw the HBO series when he was sick with COVID-19 and once he watched it, he called his mom up to ask her about it.

“He called me up and said, ‘So I just watched the first two episodes. It’s really good, mom.’ I said, ‘Thanks.’ He said, ‘Can I ask you some questions about that?’" Kudrow recalled.

Film Still from Friends Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox 1995 Alamy

She noted that Julien's interest in the show made her very emotional.

"I almost started crying," she said. "I didn’t think that anyone in my family liked that show."

Kudrow shares Julian with French advertising executive Michael Stern. The pair have been married since 1995.