Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox both appeared in over 200 episodes of “Friends,” but it sounds like neither co-star can remember filming parts of the beloved ‘90s sitcom.

On Monday, Kudrow was a guest on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” and answered questions from fans about her life and career. One listener called in and asked Kudrow about Cox’s interview on TODAY earlier this month, when she revealed that she actually doesn’t recall filming many episodes of “Friends.”

“Yeah, Courteney and I are completely in the same boat,” Kudrow replied. “We don’t even remember what the episodes were.”

Kudrow added, “I know I haven’t seen all the episodes.”

Host Andy Cohen jumped in to ask Kudrow if the entire cast, like Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, received copies of the episodes before they aired.

The “Space Force” star said they did not and shared that the cast initially watched “Friends” together.

“And then you get busy and then you’re tired,” Kudrow said.

She explained that she did not have time to sit down and watch the show every Thursday night.

“I have a kid and things are happening and there wasn’t TiVo yet,” she told Cohen.

Kudrow then joked, “ And now you have to explain what TiVo is.”

Just like Kudrow, Cox confirmed to TODAY’s Willie Gesist during a “Sunday Sitdown” interview on March 6 that some scenes from “Friends” are a blur.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she laughed, referring to the cast’s appearance on “Friends: The Reunion” in May 2021.

Cox continued, “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all.’ But it’s so funny.”

In her case, she said her “bad memory” prevents her from reminiscing about her time on the popular comedy show, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

Although Cox said she is “bummed” the cast did not commemorate that pivotal moment in their careers by taking more photos together, she views the show’s continued popularity and success as a memento.

She told Geist that she believes “Friends” will never die.

“It doesn’t matter what generation is watching it. It holds up,” she said.