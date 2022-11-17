Lisa Barlow is giving main snowflake energy

In Season Three of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Lisa Barlow is serving center snowflake … a role that comes with an avalanche of drama.

Barlow stars alongside Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, all OGs on the franchise that exploded into popularity after premiering in November 2020. This season, three friends joined the mix: Angie Harrington (a friend turned enemy for Barlow), Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Katsanevas, adding new dynamics to the already icy show. Season Three airs on Wednesdays on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

TODAY caught up with Lisa Barlow for the latest tea in SLC … and all that’s to come.

Barlow’s music career is only beginning

This season of "RHOSLC," Barlow became an instant meme after her audition for Gay’s choir…a process that involved practicing her pitch with her husband, John, and auditioning in front of a group of judges, much akin to "America’s Got Talent."

After receiving glowing reviews from the judges in Salt Lake City, Barlow won’t be taking her talents to "America’s Got Talent" just yet, as she told TODAY, “I would be too afraid of Simon Cowell to ever sing in front of him!”

That doesn’t mean Barlow’s music career is stopping though, as she told TODAY she’s “working on something fun with an amazing artist in LA.”

“I can’t say who now, but I think it’s going to be cool. It’s going to surprise everyone,” Barlow added.

Barlow called her castmates’ behavior ‘disgusting’

Throughout her three seasons on the show, Barlow has sparred with every single one of her co-stars … finding herself at the epicenter of conflict on the show.

Barlow once joked that her castmates “count Lisa Barlows in their sleep,” referring to the idea that they’re obsessed with her every move.

While speaking with TODAY, Barlow doubled down on her statement. Barlow said, “When I said they’re counting Lisa Barlow’s in their sleep, I really meant it,” and alluded that she feels there are different standards for her and her castmates.

A scandal arose this season after Harrington’s husband admitted that he created a “finsta,” or fake Instagram page, to troll Barlow, ironically under the name “Shahs Exposed,” capitalizing on the buzz around Shah’s ongoing legal challenges.

Barlow told TODAY, “If my husband had had a troll account and trolled anybody else on the show, you would never hear the end of it. But it’s like ‘Oh, it’s Lisa Barlow, so we don’t care if she’s being trolled.’ That’s disgusting, disgusting behavior.”

“I feel like it’s kind of crazy that they just can’t accept me for me. That’s been really frustrating,” Barlow said.

As far as Harrington goes, Barlow said that Harrington is “maybe a 100” on a 1-10 scale of thirstiness, and noted that the finsta debacle “is the most cringy thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Barlow continued, “They had multiple accounts. They didn’t just have one. Mary’s Apostles is another one they had, and I know because they were liking each other’s comments. The URL on that page was lisaliesmatter.com, but I’m like, ‘I didn’t lie.’”

Even though she’s at the center of it all, Barlow said she “never thinks about” being the main character of the show. Barlow said, “I’m just being me, so I don’t know if it’s main character or not … I think it’s Lisa Barlow energy.”

Barlow called her drama with Shah and Marks ‘sophomoric’

Season Two saw Barlow fall out with longtime friend Marks … a feud that was cemented by Barlow’s hot mic moment during the cast’s trip to Zion National Park.

In the moment, Barlow said:

“Meredith can go f--- herself, I’m done with her. Cause I’m not a f------ w---- and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb f------ family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait you can’t, cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes. Meredith is a piece of f------ s---. I had your back and I’m offended by that. F--- you. That f------ piece of s--- garbage w----. I f------ hate her. She’s a w----. She f----- half of New York. She can go f--- herself.”

Although Barlow apologized to Marks multiple times since, Marks continually refuses to accept her apology. Barlow told TODAY, “I think Meredith won’t forgive me because she didn’t like me up until that point, so I think it was an excuse for her behavior towards me (prior to the hot mic moment).”

Barlow explained, “Every time I was with her (during Season Two), she yelled at me. The Shabbat dinner, we went to this fish kiss place and had our feet massaged, she yelled at me. During Jennie Nguyen’s Peace Garden luncheon, she yelled at me. Whitney Rose’s Wild Rose Beauty party, she yelled at me.”

Barlow noted that the situation with her and Marks got worse when Barlow tried to be friends with both Shah and Marks during their Season Two feud, which originated with Shah making comments about Marks’ son, Brooks, on social media.

Barlow explained, “I tried to be both their friends. ... Jen knew this too, but I was Meredith’s friend, which is why we got on the van to Zion, the van to hell, and she’s (Shah) basically wanting to fight me because I won’t say Meredith is not my friend. I mean, it’s that sophomoric.”

Barlow said she thinks Marks “doesn’t want forgiveness as an option.”

As far as what’s to come with Barlow and Marks? Barlow said, “she was saying pretty mean things about me behind my back before that hot mic moment even happened. I’ve heard it all, and I’m sure there’s more.”

Barlow spilled the tea on her drama with Gay…that didn’t even make the latest episode

If you’ve watched "RHOSLC" over the years, it’s obvious that there’s no love lost between Gay and Barlow, and the latest episode showed them confronting each other about the future of their frenemy-ship.

From left, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Angie Katsanevas and Heather Gay on Season 3 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'. Chris Haston / Bravo

Mid-conversation, Barlow and Gay were joined by Rose, a new friend to Barlow who’s also on the outs with Gay.

Barlow told TODAY, “before Whitney came over (to the conversation), Heather said, ‘Whitney came to my house to talk badly about you’ to try and get me to be upset with Whitney. I was like, ‘Well, we can bring Whitney over because Whitney is right there and you’re trying to tell me Whitney came to your house with the intention to talk badly about me.’ It was crazy.”

Barlow said she’s noticed a pattern in Gay’s behavior, as she said, “Heather has always been able to really gaslight and manipulate people. What she’ll do is she’ll tell one friend something negative about another friend and that friend something negative about the other person. They don’t talk, they hate each other, but she always comes out unscathed.”

“That’s why when we first had lunch at the beginning of the season, I said to her, ‘How do you always come out unscathed?’ because she’s saying and doing the most behind the scenes,” Barlow added.

In a confessional, Barlow also said “Heather is a house of cards built on lies,” which she doubled down on while speaking with TODAY.

Barlow said, “On the Red Rocks in Zion before my hot mic moment, Heather had a lot to say about Meredith. Heather is going to be the one to tell Meredith in front of everyone, because I’m not going to repeat what she said.”

“It wasn’t just Jen (who said bad things about Meredith). It was also Heather. Heather has a lot to say about everyone. Heather’s really good at causing disdain with other people,” Barlow noted.

Barlow had a negative interaction with Shah at BravoCon

A large part of the "RHOSLC" story has been Shah’s legal challenges, which took an unexpected turn in July 2022, when Shah pled guilty to the charges against her after proclaiming her innocence during the entirety of filming Season Three.

Shah was notably absent from BravoCon in October 2022, something that housewives head honcho Andy Cohen addressed during one of his panels at BravoCon.

Cohen said, “I think that once we wrapped the season, she pled guilty, I think that was kind of unfortunately the end of, you know, the engagement there. But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions with her.”

Interestingly enough, Shah was in New York City the weekend of BravoCon, and appeared on Instagram Live with Tamra Judge ("The Real Housewives of Orange County") and Teddi Mellencamp ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"), seemingly crashing at the hotel where the Bravo talent was staying for the weekend.

Barlow said she saw Shah “for five seconds at BravoCon, and I was like don’t f------- talk to me.”

“Jen has been awful to me and some other people online. I am just not interested (in a friendship with her),” Barlow explained.

Barlow added, “I miss the good times when Jen is so fun, but Jen goes from zero to 100 in minutes, like you literally saw the van ride on the way to Zion. We were laughing, and mid laugh, it’s like now, I’m going to have to fight for my life or defend myself. I won’t miss that part.”

“What she tells me and what happens are two different things.”

Barlow ‘doesn’t miss’ Mary M. Cosby on ‘RHOSLC’

The conclusion of Season Two saw the departure of Mary M. Cosby, another "RHOSLC" OG, who Barlow said she “doesn’t miss on the show.”

Contrary to popular belief, Barlow said, “Mary and I didn’t have a problem. I think people wanted us to think we have a problem,” but noted, “Mary had some really funny bites. Her facial expressions are my favorite, but I think she’s in a different place than a TV show.”

Barlow explained that the last she heard from Cosby was after the wrap of season two, where Cosby sent her a text … and then redacted it.

“I didn’t respond fast enough, so she literally was like, ‘you mean girl’ and redacted the message. She couldn’t actually do it, but she put it in writing that it was no longer applicable to me,” Barlow said.

One of Cosby’s iconic lines was when she referred to Rose as a “little girl,” a line Rose joked with on the last episode, noting that “there are no little girls” on the cast anymore.

But if Barlow had to choose a “little girl” on the cast? Barlow said, “ the one that’s still in high school. Heather Gay.”

Barlow answered rapid-fire questions about ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3

Barlow spilled the tea about her castmates.

On who is most likely to talk about her to her face: Katsanevas

On most likely to talk about her behind her back: Gay

On who is the most fake on the cast: Gay

On who causes the most drama on the cast: “On camera or off camera? It’s perceived to be Whitney, but I think it’s Meredith.”

On who she has the most fun with: Katsanevas

On what friend deserves a full-time spot the most: Katsanevas. “She knows how to be a friend and that is rare in this group. I love her.”

On who is the biggest flip flopper on the cast: Gay

On who is the best team player: Barlow