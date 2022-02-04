Lindsay Lohan makes fun of her past high jinks in new Super Bowl ad 

Lindsay Lohan is facing her past head-on in a funny new Super Bowl ad.

The actor teamed up with Planet Fitness for a 30-second spot that begins with Lohan participating in a cycling class in the gym's "judgement free zone."

A narrator starts to say, "People are wondering..." and the class chimes in together and says, "What's gotten into Lindsay?" in unison.

The ad continues with the narrator noting how Lohan has "never been sharper" and pans to a scene that shows her winning an episode of "Jeopardy!" with Dennis Rodman as a competitor.

The ad then shifts to a scene of Lohan sleeping as the narrator says, “She’s sleeping better than ever, which the paparazzi aren’t thrilled about.” Meanwhile, a group of photographers cry since they aren’t getting any juicy shots of the star.

Actor Danny Trejo also makes a cameo in the short ad and appears in a scene where Lohan adds some bling to his ankle monitor.

“She’s even more productive, trading DUIs for DIYs,” the narrator says.

“The verdict is...,” Lohan says. Trejo looks at the camera and says, “Gorgeous.

Yet another high-profile guest star - William Shatner - appears at the end of the ad and suggests that exercising at Planet Fitness has helped Lohan maintain a more stable lifestyle.

"Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay; it’s what Lindsay has gotten into," he says, then Lohan walks by and greets him.

In an interview with People, Lohan said that working up a sweat is indeed one of her favorite activities.

“Exercise is a big part of my life. It brings a balance that I love,” she told the publication.

The actor also said that partnering with Planet Fitness seemed like a natural fit.

“Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it’s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise. Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness,” she said.

Having the opportunity to poke fun at her partying past and show how she's moved on and matured was rewarding for the star.

“It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today,” Lohan said.

So, what does the star's fitness regimen look like? She likes to stay hydrated, eat healthy, hit the treadmill and do a mix of "squats, crunches and some stretching.”

“I’m also very big on skin care so I always take time for that,” she said.

