Lily Collins saw Peyton Manning's "Emily in Paris" skit on "Saturday Night Live," and she thought it was très hilarious.

The actor, who plays the leading lady in the hit Netflix series, posted a clip of the former football star's surprise appearance on the show and also lent the skit her seal of approval in the caption.

"Peyton Manning in a beret is everything I didn’t know I needed. Still dying over the @emilyinparis-inspired Weekend Update on @nbcsnl last night…," she wrote.

In case you missed it, Manning made viewers laugh over the weekend during a skit with Colin Jost that was supposed to be about football, but turned into an entertaining conversation about "Emily in Paris."

The 45-year-old said he had planned to watch the divisional round of the playoffs, but got distracted after watching the first episode of "Emily in Paris" season two.

Manning then proceeded to offer an enthusiastic review of the show.

“Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything,” he said. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally. Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as food porn.”

At one point, the former football star even donned a red beret to lend the skit a bit of je ne sais quoi.

Peyton Manning totally rocked that red beret. SNL / "SNL"/NBC

Collins wasn't the only star of the series to get a kick out of Manning's comedic chops. Ashley Park, who plays Emily's best friend Mindy on the show, commented on her co-star and real life pal's post, writing, "Beyond 😂❤️."

One of Collins' fans called the skit the "best part of the show" and another called it an "instant classic."

Some of Collins' followers suggested that the actor should host "SNL" soon and another thought that she should invite Manning to do a guest appearance in the third season of "Emily in Paris."

Netflix recently shared some great news for fans of the show and announced that it was renewed for a third and fourth season. Season two ended with a big cliffhanger, so fans were thrilled to hear that they'll get a bit of closure when the new season arrives.