Lili Reinhart says she’s ‘struggling with obsessive thoughts’ about her body and weight

Lili Reinhart is a successful 25-year-old actor, but she's no stranger to feeling odd in her own body. And as the "Riverdale" star notes in new posts in her Instagram stories, she's "struggling" and wants to share her problems with her fans, hoping to connect.

"I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week," she wrote after posting a poem, "A Love Note to My Body" by Cleo Wade.

Lili Reinhart at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone," she continued.

She also notes that working in show business has changed her own "body acceptance and positivity," noting, "I wish I hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women."

And though she seems young to many, she's noticing changes in how her body behaves and looks.

"To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling," she says. "As if my body betrayed me by changing. I’ve looked in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see what I *should* look like. What I’m expected to look like… in an industry where you’re — inconvenient— when not a sample size. It’s painful to think hundreds of millions are concerned with what our bodies look like. That’s an incredibly broken system."

Reinhart attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum

This isn't the first time the "Chemical Hearts" actor has opened up her heart, or shared poetry (she's a published poet herself). In 2020 she came out as a "proud bisexual woman," and she posted a poem in the wake of "Riverdale" co-star Luke Perry's death in 2019.

She continued in her latest Instagram stories with a note to her fans: "I know I'm not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it's heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let’s continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."