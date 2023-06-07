Are Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton from ‘The Ultimatum’ still together?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” finale and reunion.

Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton were among the five couples to put their relationships to an unusual test in Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Queer Love."

Despite being the youngest cast member, Lexi, 25, issued the ultimatum to Rae, 27, because she was ready to get married and start a life together. At the time, Rae was not ready to commit, so they went on the show to get on the same page.

During their three-week trial marriages with other partners, Lexi connected with Mal Wright and Rae partnered with the season’s “villain” Vanessa Papa. When Lexi and Rae reunited, they faced more problems, struggling to decide if they were meant for each other.

In the finale and reunion, fans learned Lexi and Rae got engaged and later broke up, per an end card that aired after the reunion.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Lexi opens up about her time on the show and why the relationship fizzled. But first, let’s look back at her journey with Rae on “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

What happened during their trial marriages?

In Episodes One and Two, all the contestants dated each other before announcing who they wanted to partner with for their three-week trial marriages. Lexi originally connected with Vanessa before their personalities clashed and Lexi suggested Vanessa came onto the show “for the wrong reasons.”

Lexi pursued Mal and warned Rae about Vanessa’s intentions. However, Rae followed her gut and selected Vanessa to be her trial wife.

Lexi and Mal formed a deep connection and respect for each other, but their relationship did not progress any further. Meanwhile, Rae and Vanessa had an intimate interaction that Rae later regretted.

Lexi was hurt by Rae’s actions, but she tells TODAY.com that she did not set any boundaries with her girlfriend when they signed up for “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

“(We) both had said that when you’re in your trial marriage whatever you need to explore with your trial wife, I support you in that venture,” she shares. “Obviously it’s not the greatest feeling when something happens to you in the moment.”

Did Lexi and Rae get engaged?

The couple worked through their problems and made it to decision day, finally having the clarity they searched for.

Rae told Lexi, “I just wanna grow with you. I wanna keep growing our little home together. I want us to keep challenging each other.”

She expressed how much she loved Lexi and how she could not envision losing her. “And with that being said … I was kinda wondering,” Rae said before getting down on one knee and proposing.

Lexi said yes before she popped the question, too.

“My scoopy, my babe, my forever love. Will you marry me?” she asked Rae.

The ladies showed off their engagement rings to the camera before the episode ended.

Lexi reveals to TODAY.com that she was not sure the proposal was going to happen.

“I honestly don’t think I knew what Rae was gonna do in that moment. I’ll tell you like until the second I sat down, it was a mystery to me,” she recalls.

Are Lexi and Rae still together?

When the reunion began, host JoAnna Garcia Swisher immediately checked in with the fiancées to see how they were doing.

“The last year has been amazing. Proposal, vacations, we moved back to California a few months ago,” Lexi shared. “It wholeheartedly has been the best year of my life.”

Rae said their problems on the show “faded away” and they were able to solely focus on their relationship after filming ended.

Although Lexi said the two had been “quiet” about getting engaged, she said she would be willing to say “I do” right then and there.

Rae jumped in and joked, “I will murder her.” The two confirmed that they needed to wait because they already chose a specific date for their wedding.

But, the wedding planning was short lived. During the final seconds of the reunion, an end card appeared that said, “Shortly after filming the reunion, Lexi and Rae chose to end their relationship. The wedding has been called off.”

Why didn’t it work out? Allow Lexi to explain

In her chat with TODAY.com, Lexi confirms her split with Rae, adding that she does not have any regrets about getting engaged.

“It’s something that I don’t regret because I’m happy that I went with where my heart was at in that moment. I think following your gut’s so important,” she says.

Ultimately, the couple could not move past some of their problems that made them apply for the show.

“We probably spent like another month trying to work through some stuff that we just had maybe not gotten through as much as we thought we had (during) the experience,” Lexi shares. “Things that just kept coming up for us.”

Trust also played a role.

She explains, “Just trust that was broken at that point that we couldn’t mend. It was a lot of fighting for it. It was a lot of, I think, partly pride of wanting to say that we kept pushing.”

She says after proposing to each other she felt a “looming cloud” hanging over her of what a “failed engagement would mean.”

“It weighed heavy on me,” she continues. “And especially with somebody I really was trying to make every moment work with. So it was painful. It was sad. There was hurt there on both ends. Not towards each other, but just hurt because of the loss of that relationship.”

Even though they broke up, there isn’t any animosity between them.

“I still care for her,” Lexi says. “I love her. I wish her nothing but the best. But I’m happy we figured out that we weren’t necessarily right for each other.”