This post contains spoilers for Season One of “Lessons in Chemistry.”

Considering the success of Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry,” it’s no surprise that the miniseries adaptation, now streaming on Apple TV+, had an enthusiastic viewership.

The series, which premiered Oct. 13, stars Brie Larson as protagonist Elizabeth Zott, a chemist and single mother who finds herself the unexpected host of a cooking show for curious housewives. Readers and viewers alike fell in love with Elizabeth, who strategically and sensibly lectured about the intersection of cooking and chemistry, sharing lessons that were just as much about one’s self worth as they were the maillard reaction.

During the first two episodes, Elizabeth falls passionately in love with chemist Calvin Evans, played by Lewis Pullman — only to experience a heart wrenching loss when he tragically dies. The emotional highs and lows of “Lessons in Chemistry” captivated viewers, as themes of grief, sexism and misogyny, and single parenthood emerged in each plot line.

“There’s these sign posts and these big life moments and you think this story is going in one direction and then it immediately pivots and that’s so true to life,” showrunner Lee Eisenberg told TODAY.com in an exclusive interview.

It’s so heartening to hear that people like the show enough that they want to tune back in and see where these characters go. Lee Eisenberg

With just three episodes of the miniseries left, viewers are already asking for a second season. While the eight-episode adaptation will capture Garmus’ original novel in its entirety, the show creators have already asked themselves what a life for Elizabeth beyond the pages would look like.

“It’s so heartening to hear that people like the show enough that they want to tune back in and see where these characters go,” said Eisenberg. “And if we have the right story, we’d love to explore it.”

The final episode of the series will premiere Friday, Nov. 24, and viewers will experience a finality to Elizabeth’s story. Executive producer Sarah Adina Smith finds that sense of closure deeply satisfying.

“I love limited series as a format because you have a beginning, middle and end, and you’re not expanding things for the sake of expanding it,” Smith tells TODAY.com. She adds that the “rigor” of a miniseries has “such a high standard of quality” that the final product more closely resembles a movie rather than a TV show.

“We knew where we were going and we knew we had this one shot at it, that it wasn’t infinite,” she adds.

While Eisenberg isn’t ready to shut the door on future seasons, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has prevented the cast and crew from being able to sit down and discuss what Season Two would look like. For now, they’re reveling in the chemistry that viewers have with the current episodes.

“We’re so excited and we’ve been focusing on launching season one in the best way possible,” said Eisenberg.